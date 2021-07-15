Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Tyrell M. Cole, 22, of the 600 block of Evens Avenue, Anderson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Shawn T. Linehan, 53, of the 400 block of Regency Court, Angola, arrested in the 200 block of Regency Court on a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
• Thomas A. Sitts, 21, of the 5100 block of C.R. 400N, Orland, arrested at home on charges of felony contempt of court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court, probation violation and resisting law enforcement.
• Steven R. Strong, 34, of the 1200 block of West Mill Street, arrested on C.R. 100N at C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.