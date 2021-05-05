CROOKED LAKE — Indiana Sen. Mike Braun got in a little target practice and performed some constituent service while starting a tour of northeast Indiana communities on Wednesday morning.
Braun's stop in Angola was at Thunder Lakes Indoor Range Outdoor Sports where he started out hearing about delays with the water and sewer project that's going to accommodate Brightmark in Ashley, as well as potential other development in southern Steuben County.
"Remember, I was raising the red flag," asked Ken Wilson, president of JICI Construction, which built the Brightmark plant in Ashley. "We still don't have water and sewer."
Brightmark is the facility that recycles waste plastic and converts it to raw feed stock and fuels and industrial wax.
Wilson had a receptive audience in Braun, state Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, as well as Braun staff.
"There's something wrong. There's a disconnect," said Wilson, whose company also owns Thunder Lakes.
"Is it a federal issue," Braun asked.
"Federal," Wilson replied.
After discussing the particulars — and Wilson explaining his role while appearing all the proprietor of a gun shop and shooting gallery as opposed to the president of a major construction company — Braun outlined how things were going to work in order to get problems resolved.
"That sounds like something we're going to have to poke around and find out where the logjam is," Braun said. "That's frustrating but sometimes we can turn up the pressure and that logjam breaks."
Braun's visit in Steuben County lacked the typical political messaging, for the most part, and was more about constituent service and touring a local business.
Thunder Lakes was not necessarily your typical stop to see a manufacturing operation, but it was definitely unique.
Braun, along with Glick, took their turn at shooting on the range — don't test your luck staring down the barrel of a gun held by Glick because she's a pretty darn good shot — at the facility that offers a variety of outdoor products, including fishing equipment.
Inside the shooting bays, Braun tried out a special gun that fires balls with the use of carbon dioxide propellant. The gun, made in Fort Wayne, is used to stun or fire pepper or tear gas in a non-lethal fashion. Braun also took a turn firing a semi-automatic .22 that looked like an assault rifle.
"I've been using a gun since I was 10 years old. I come from the southern part of the state (Jasper, in Dubois County). There's a lot of land and I was brought up in hunting," Braun said. "I still do it. It's part of my weekend therapy."
Wilson and Braun also discussed supply chain issues, particularly as various industries, including ammunition, were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Braun blamed part of the problem on the federal government paying higher unemployment rates during the pandemic — including policies approved by the Trump administration — which he said has made it difficult for manufacturers to find employees to produce products.
"That's what we contend with. That's what I'm hearing across our state, you can't get people to come back to work," Braun said.
When unemployment was high last year, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act relief package approved in Congress and signed by President Donald Trump provided an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits. It is now $300 a week under President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan.
When it came to politics, Braun was asked to name his favorite part of the American Rescue Plan, and he was quite blunt in his answer.
"There would be nothing in there that I'm liking because I'm a long-term thinker," Braun said, explaining that you can't spend more than you take in. "The federal government can do it because they're the reserve currency and they've got the Fed that accommodates all of this, and even though there's no paying in the moment, I've found that most of what you must do to be successful in life is make sure, in the present, you make decisions that are going to make it easier for you in the mid, in the long term, not more complicated and that's hard to do because of that sugar high effect of doing what feels good in the moment."
