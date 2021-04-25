CROOKED LAKE — The storied Captain's Cabin restaurant that has entertained guests for decades on Crooked Lake has closed its doors for good, co-owner Charles Brunson said in an email to KPC Media Group late Saturday night.
The email said, in part, "tonight was our final night being open."
The closing and possible sale of the business has been speculated since December 2019 when zoning changes were sought to enable a variety of options for future use of the property.
That speculation grew this March when unauthorized information leaked that a pending closing was expected.
Brunson did not release any details in email messages Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Charles and Sarah Brunson have owned the fine dining establishment for more than 30 years after purchasing it from Jim "Jungle Jim" Rivera, a former member of the Chicago White Sox. The business has been owned by the corporate entity known as Arlo Inc.
In early December 2019, the Steuben County Plan Commission approved a favorable recommendation to vacate three lots in the Jewell’s Grove subdivision where the Cabin sits.
“All we were trying to do was give us more options down the road,” Charles Brunson said at the time.
In March of this year, Steuben County Plan Commission Director Clint Knauer said it didn't appear as though the request was ever finalized.
If the property is sold for residential development, the land would have to be rezoned to Lake Residential from Local Business, the Plan Commission said in 2019.
