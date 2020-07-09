Four people arrested
on Tuesday
ANGOLA — Four people were arrested Tuesday by officers working in Steuben County. They were booked in the Steuben County Jail.
• Jessyka Cecilia, 43, of Southfield, Michigan, was arrested in the 700 block of Old U.S. 20 on a misdemeanor charge alleging disorderly conduct.
• Joshua A. Cook, 34, of the 20000 block of Lynn Street, South Bend, was arrested on U.S. 20 at the airport on a felony charge alleging invasion of privacy.
• Austin L. Freed, 22, of the 6000 block of north 125E., Fremont, was arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Alexa L. Grocock, 18, of the 100 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at the sheriff’s department on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
