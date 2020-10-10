ANGOLA — The Angola Historic Preservation Commission has done educational tours annually for several years, but for 2020 the tours had to take on a virtual approach because of COVID-19.
“We had always wanted to do a ghost tour,” said Lou Ann Homan, commission member. “So this year we decided to put together our ghost stories on a video as our gift back to our town.”
Over the span of two days in late September, commission members staged themselves at different buildings in downtown Angola of their choosing to tell a little of the building’s spooky history.
Homan took on the role of event leader with Jacob McNeal assisting as the videographer and his wife, Cristina, assisting with sound for the production.
“Each of the people telling a story is someone on our commission,” said Homan.
It isn’t always easy to find a ghost story on a building, but Homan said plenty of interesting characters are involved with each and everyone.
“Some of our stories have a little extra, added flair,” she said.
Each commission member got to make their ghost story presentation their own, adding their own bit of pizazz to the production.
Some, like Lee Sauer, did theirs as a “man on the street” sort of portrayal, Homan said. Sauer did his piece on the Hotel Hendry that burnt in a massive fire in 1968.
Others were posed in different locations within the buildings or courtyard areas of the buildings they wanted to share.
Some of those buildings include A Wild Hare Antique Mall and the Croxton Opera House as well as The Brokaw Movie House.
Homan said while speaking on The Brokaw, she also brings up the red-bearded man that used to haunt the neighboring Strand Theater.
McNeal said there were no ghostly happenings during the two-day filming process.
“But, you could definitely feel the spooky history surrounding you,” he said. “This project really breathes life into the history of the town.”
With so many events in 2020 canceled due to the pandemic, it was important to the commission to still try and do something, even if that something wasn’t exactly like the tours of years past.
“I really loved watching our members get excited about doing this,” said Homan.
Homan and McNeal said the goal is to have the video live and ready for viewing on Oct. 26, just in time for Halloween.
Once the video is fully edited, McNeal said it should be between 20-25 minutes in length.
“I’m editing it in such a way to really take people into the history and the ghost stories,” he said. “And yes, there will be a blooper real at the end to also give a few laughs.”
The stories aren’t too spooky, and the video will be family-friendly.
“It’s just the right amount of spooky,” he said.
The video will be available on YouTube, the city website, angolain.org, and the Steuben County Tourism Bureau website, lakes101.org, for viewing, said Homan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.