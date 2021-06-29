ANGOLA — One of the first important steps in Steuben County REMC’s efforts to bring broadband internet to northeastern Indiana took place earlier this month.
The first fiber distribution hut was placed at the Orland substation north of Miller Poultry on S.R. 327. The hut will hold the necessary equipment to bring the fiber signals to future broadband internet members of Steuben County REMC.
“This new broadband service will be a big challenge, but as our membership has come to expect, helping improve the quality of life for everyone in the region will continue to be our priority,” said Kevin Keiser, CEO of Steuben County REMC.
This is the first step of many in the build out process being done after Steuben County REMC in 2020 purchased the Steuben County Fiber Network, originally known as iMAN, which was the fiber optics non-profit developed by the Steuben County Community Foundation.
Fiber huts, which are sort of like electric substations, will be added as the system is built, said Josh Durbin, REMC member services director.
“There will be other huts placed throughout the system as we work through the additional phases,” Durbin said. “We’re excited. It’s a big undertaking.”
There will be four phases of the buildout of the REMC fiber system, starting in the west side of the service area, from Hudson to Orland, and working in a clockwise rotation around the county.
Here are the planned phases:
Phase 1
This will serve the Orland, West Otter, Salem and Hudson area, and construction will begin this fall with fiber-to-the-home installation following later this year.
Phase 2
This area is called the Nevada Mills area, which includes parts of Lake James and Crooked Lake. This work will start in early 2022.
Phase 3
The North-Central-West Angola and Fremont area begins work in 2023.
Phase 4
This final phase covers southeastern Angola, Hamilton, Ashley and Waterloo and is estimated to be complete in 2024.
Construction will follow the REMC’s service area.
Package pricing is still being developed, but REMC is anticipating to have plans starting at $50 offering speeds up to 10 times faster than anything currently available in the region today. In addition, voice over internet protocol phone service will be developed and offered in the future both for residential and business customers.
To keep updated on the fiber process go to the REMC website (remcsteuben.com), follow their Facebook page and/or subscribe to their YouTube channel. Those wishing to learn more should sign up for the SmartHub app to be included in all updates and advertisement material.
