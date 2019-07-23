ANGOLA — No longer will the senior showmanship champion in the horse and pony project automatically advance to the large animal supreme showmanship competition at the Steuben County 4-H Fair.
Starting this year, the senior showman will have to go back into a champion of champions class to earn the title, going up against the previous year’s winner.
Likewise, junior and intermediate showmanship champions will move up to the next division once they win at a younger age, much like other livestock projects.
It’s a change that Bit and Bridle club leader Sara Smith said some families had asked for.
“It gives the younger members a chance to compete against the older ones,” Smith said. “A lot of families had asked about it so I brought it to the fair board and got it approved.”
Monday’s senior showman, Karragen Strain, had to go back in and demonstrate her pattern one more time to the judge for champion of champions.
Since last year’s senior showman, Tucker Hasselman, doesn’t have a horse at the fair, Strain was the only competitor for the title.
Strain also took the title of reserve grand champion horse. The title of grand champion horse went to Colton Heffelfinger.
In pony halter classes full of flashy ponies, Cali and Logan Hamilton came out on top with grand and reserve champion ponies.
Horse and pony classes started Sunday, ran through Monday and will begin again today at 2 p.m.
