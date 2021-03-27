HAMILTON — Events are stacking up for the spring and summer at Double H Farms, 7100 S. S.R. 1, Hamilton, and it starts Mother’s Day weekend.
Dusty’s Rod Run 2021 Car and Bike Show and Swap Meet will take place May 7-8, with an entry fee of $5 for the public ages 16 and over.
Taking place over the two days will be activities for the whole family including the car and bike show, a craft show, door prizes, a petting zoo, 50/50 raffle and food vendors.
Judged cars entering the show are $15. Non-judged cars are $10.
The show is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 7 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8.
Contact Dusty Hartman, 243-3330 or dustyhd@mediacombb.net for more information or to enter a car or bike in the show.
Double H Farms will be rocking on Saturday, June 12 when country recording artist John Michael Montgomery performs live in concert, with Mason Dixon Line performing as the opening act.
Montgomery’s first album came out in 1992 and he has since had more than 30 singles on the Billboard charts, including “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “I Swear,” and “Sold.”
The show in Hamilton is an all-ages, family friendly show.
Double H Farms will have the petting zoo open, pony rides, bounce houses for the children, a beer and wine tent and multiple food vendors to fill the fair food craving. K105 radio station will also be present with Casey the Cash Cow.
At the conclusion of the show, there will be a fireworks display.
Tickets are $75 through March 31, $85 April 1-30 and $100 from May 1 until the day of the concert for VIP Admission. Only 200 VIP tickets will be sold. Each VIP ticket holder will have access to an area roped off in front of the stage, have designated restrooms and will be placed in a random lottery to win a signed picture of John Michael Montgomery.
General admission tickets are $30 until April 1, $40 from April 1 to May 1 and $50 from May 1 until the day of the show.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3u0astY or at Double H Farms during business hours.
More information about the happenings at Double H Farms can be found on Facebook, @HamiltonDoubleHFarms.
