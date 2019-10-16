ANGOLA — Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is offering a variety of health initiatives this month.
Some of the activities are ongoing and others have specific dates.
Much of the month is dedicated to Women's Health Month, including Cameron's Pinktober observance that's also supported by the Cameron Hospital Auxiliary.
"In conjunction with the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust, we are proud to offer an exclusive Women’s Health Fund supporting women in need of financial assistance (underinsured or uninsured) for breast health treatment," said Jenn Gibson, Cameron's director of business development and community wellness.
Included in this program are breast screenings and diagnostic mammograms, 3D imaging, breast ultrasound, breast MRI and breast biopsies and aspiration.
"We also provide additional funding to this program through the Cameron Foundation’s annual Ladies Night Out event, which is (Saturday) October 24th this year," Gibson said. This will feature dancing and a night out at the Eclectic Room in the 300 block of West Wendell Jacob Avenue. The band Sierra Shame will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m.
There's also a blood drive on Oct. 24. Everyone, especially women, are encouraged to donate blood at the main hospital entrance, 416 E. Maumee St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sports teams, including Prairie Heights and Angola gridders in their Oct. 4 clash, and the Fremont Youth League football players, have been sporting pink. Youth at Fremont were able to raise $1,000 to benefit the Steuben County Cancer Association and its efforts to assist local cancer patients. Even the Trine University Hockey team held a pinkout on Homecoming weekend.
This coming Saturday Cameron will offer a Senior Fair and Open House at the hospital from 9 a.m. to noon.
The health fair will feature senior health discussions, assessments, testing and more. Light refreshments will be served. This will take place in the conference rooms just west of the main entrance.
Also on Saturday, Cameron Medical Group will hold an open house during the same hours as the health fair in the Cameron Medical Office Building on the west end of the Cameron Hospital complex, 306 E. Maumee St., Suite 303. Participants include Cameron Family Medicine, Cameron Orthopedics and Cameron ENT & Allergy/Audiology.
