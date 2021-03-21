Partnership reports record for local investments
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership worked on a record 43 projects last year, which involved $145.6 million of investment in new and existing business, the organization said Tuesday.
“In a year where unexpected unemployment, a global pandemic and uncertain economic times were experienced, DeKalb County pushed through with higher-than-expected economic development investment numbers,” said Anton King, executive director of the partnership
DeKalb County gained 475 pledged jobs in 2020, King said. In addition, 1,593 jobs were retained by existing businesses and industries in the county.
Five communities in the county have new active investments, including Credent Wealth Management’s headquarters in Auburn, TrueCore in Waterloo, Astral of Auburn senior living community and Paragon Steel in rural Butler, among others.
The partnership’s annual report lists the Credent Wealth investment as $6.6 million, with 15 new jobs; the TrueCore investment at $28.5 million with 75 pledged jobs.
The report says the average wage of jobs pledged last year is $47,840.
Auburn bond would raise $2.1 million for projects
AUBURN — The City of Auburn soon could have $2.1 million to spend on new projects.
“I don’t think we’ll have any problem coming up with projects to spend it to invest in our community,” Mayor Mike Ley told the Auburn Common Council on Tuesday in City Hall.
The amount could turn out to be nearly $5 million, depending on Auburn’s share of the federal economic stimulus package.
The council on Tuesday began discussing plans to issue a new, $4.31 million bond. It would refinance $2.25 million of existing debt from 2011, leaving the rest for new projects.
The bond ordinance’s text includes a list of possible uses for the $2.1 million: available downtown building(s); land for a public parking lot; converting the DeKalb County highway garage property to park use; a pond/acreage along I-69 and S.R. 8; parcels for a city street department campus; and renovations related to the City Hall.
Sword-carrying woman jailed after high-speed chase
KENDALLVILLE — A Garrett woman armed with a samurai sword was arrested Wednesday morning following a domestic disturbance at a Riley Road residence.
She allegedly brandished the weapon at police, then led them on a high-speed pursuit at speeds over 100 mph.
Maria D. Nelson, 30, was booked into the Noble County Jail at Albion on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Nelson was apprehended at 7:22 a.m. in DeKalb County following the police pursuit. No one was injured in the incident.
According to Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Joe Handshoe, dispatchers sent officers to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of North Riley Road at 7:06 a.m. When Handshoe arrived, he saw “a female standing in front of the residence holding a samurai sword” inside its scabbard.
“She refused to put the sword down,” he said. “When I tried to approach her, she motioned like she was going to try to pull the sword out of the sheath.”
The pursuit traveled eastbound on U.S. 6, reaching speeds up to 100 mph. DeKalb County police were able to lay down stop sticks east of Corunna to puncture Nelson’s tires. When her tires went flat, she allegedly jumped out and ran, but Handshoe was able to chase her down and took her into custody.
Judge orders sale of Auburn lakeside subdivision
AUBURN — Heron Lake, a 300-acre development south of Auburn, will be sold in a sheriff’s sale April 22, by order of DeKalb Superior Court II.
The developers owe $5 million to Marquee Investments LLC of Fort Wayne, which can use that sum to bid on the property, according to court documents.
The sale will involve all of the 300-acre property, including its 100-acre lake, along the east side of C.R. 427, except for eight lakefront lots that have been purchased by private owners.
Also for sale is a 6-acre triangle of land that was intended as a commercial development.
FWI Investors LLC filed a mortgage foreclosure lawsuit involving the land on May 29, 2020. Court documents show that on Nov. 23, 2020, FWI assigned its interest in the loan documents to Marquee Investments.
Surrounding the 100-acre private lake, developers said in 2017, plans called for three marinas, 200 residential units, a boutique winery and hotel.
Museum wins grant for entrepreneurship exhibit
AUBURN — Plans for an exhibit focusing on entrepreneurs won a major state grant competition for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
On March 12, the Indiana Destination Development Corp. awarded the museum $249,725 to create a permanent gallery and exhibition titled the “E.L Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship.”
The museum will tell the story of entrepreneurship chiefly through the life of E.L. Cord, who led the Auburn Automobile Co. during its peak in the 1920s and 1930s.
“He put Auburn on the map in a way that it might not have been without him coming here,” said Brandon J. Anderson, executive director and CEO of the museum, said about Cord.
For the exhibit, “The overarching theme is that E.L. Cord was a major entrepreneurial force in American history,” according to a presentation the museum made to prevail over 29 competitors for the grant.
Jobless rates improve, but not to year-ago levels
INDIANAPOLIS — With the exception of LaGrange County, counties in northeast Indiana still have higher unemployment rates than a year ago in January.
While unemployment rates and other key labor statistics are showing that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic are still lingering, data has shown an improvement.
There’s no county where that’s more apparent in northeast Indiana than LaGrange, where the unemployment rate was 2.7% in January, the same as it was a year prior.
To top it off, LaGrange’s labor force and number of people employed are actually greater.
The next-lowest unemployment rates are in DeKalb and Whitley counties, which are sitting at 3.4% for January.A year ago, DeKalb was at 3.0% and Whitley 3.1%.
A year earlier, Steuben County, at 2.9%, was second-lowest behind LaGrange. This year Steuben County stood at 3.6% in January.
Noble County was at 4.2% in January compared to 3.4% the previous year.
Lakeland narrows search for its next superintendent
LAGRANGE — Lakeland school board President David Larimer said Monday night that the search for the next superintendent of Lakeland schools is now down to three people.
He went on to say he hopes to announce the name of the new superintendent soon.
Dr. Eva Merkel, Lakeland’s current superintendent, announced late last year that she intends to retire at the end of this school year. Before becoming superintendent, Merkel was the principal at the school’s high school.
Larimer said he was pleased by the number of “quality” candidates who applied to be Lakeland’s next superintendent.
Mayor’s State of Angola message focuses on positive
ANGOLA — Angola Mayor Dick Hickman presented his annual State of the City address on Monday during an Angola Common Council meeting, focusing on how the city met the challenges of a global pandemic head on and is well-positioned for the future.
The fifth-term mayor praised city employees for ensuring the continuation of municipal services and thanked local first responders, medical workers and teachers for their actions to keep the community safe.
COVID-19 was a dominant theme, as Hickman talked about how the city of Angola was forced to adapt to a new threat, but overall saw lots of positive things happen in 2020.
“In preparing this year’s state of the city, I thought it would be one of the most difficult speeches I’ve written because of the pandemic,” the mayor said in the opening lines of his speech. “But that wasn’t the case, because in looking back a great many projects were completed and many future projects have been coming through my office.
Fremont withdraws from fire territory talks
FREMONT — Forming a new fire territory in the northern part of Steuben County has been put on hold as Fremont decided to pull out of the discussion.
The decision was unanimous among the members of the town council during its meeting Tuesday. Only one councilman, Lon Keyes, was absent.
Because of the council’s decision, the third and final public hearing on the territory that was slated for Thursday was canceled.
The Fremont Fire Territory would have encompassed the towns of Fremont and Orland as well as Clear Lake Township, Fremont Township, Jamestown Township and Millgrove Township. Any one of the six backing out would nix the process until next spring at the earliest, as state law mandates all three required public hearings and a vote must take place between Jan. 1 and March 31.
Courthouse study looks beyond courtyard
ANGOLA — The search for a site of a new Steuben County Courthouse/judicial center is looking at previously studied sites instead of staying locked into building in the Steuben County Courtyard.
The county’s Courthouse Study Committee on Thursday directed its engineering firm in the project to look at two sites in addition to the courtyard, a plan that had been seemingly locked in during a meeting in 2019 and subsequent meetings of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The county’s engineering firm, RQAW, Fishers, is going to be looking not only at the courtyard but the parking lot on South Martha Street that’s west of the Steuben County Jail and the parking lot and space above Steuben County Emergency Medical Service at the intersection of South Martha and East South streets.
In a straw poll on building in the Courtyard, three people were in favor of that and 11 were not — almost a complete reversal from a vote taken in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.