ANGOLA — How do Steuben County’s lakes, rivers, streams and wetland areas keep you happy and healthy?
That is the question driving this year’s annual 101 Lakes Trust essay contest. Guided by the theme “water therapy,” youth and adults are asked to submit fanciful tales or researched, educational pieces. Creativity is highly encouraged.
Writers could also consider how these precious water resources keep the world around them healthy and provide a nourishing environment.
The nonprofit is combining the essay contest with local libraries’ summer reading programs this year meaning the contest period will run in conjunction with the programs. Starting in June and ending July 22, entries should be submitted to 101lakestrust@gmail.com.
Prizes for youth and adult categories include $50 for first place, $25 for second and $10 for third.
The 101 Lakes Trust is a nonprofit land conservation organization. It holds conservation easements on several key shorelines as well as protecting Powers Reserve in eastern Steuben County. The most recent addition was two parcels on Lake Pleasant, purchased and protected by Ryan Matthews.
Matthews received the 101 Lakes Trust’s premier Environmental Visionary Award. Last year, Steuben County Lakes Council founder Pete Hippensteel received the second annual award. The award recognizes those who stand out in their efforts to preserve, maintain and restore Steuben County’s land and lakes.
The third annual Environmental Visionary Award will be presented at the 101 Lakes Trust’s annual meeting Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. in the Wild Turkey Shelter at the Trine State Recreation Area.
The organization was born in 2006 amid efforts to protect what was then a Christian camp. The former church camp contains Gentian Lake, part of the Seven Sisters chain of lakes – a lake system that remains surrounded by nature.
The 101 Lakes Trust’s mission statement is “To protect and enhance Steuben County’s natural and built environment of lakes, rolling hills, streams and neighborhoods to stimulate and support a sense of community through conservation and research.”
Those interested in learning more about the 101 Lakes Trust and how to establish conservation easements are encouraged to attend its meetings on the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Cahoots Coffee Café, 218 W. Maumee St.
