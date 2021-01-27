ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County on Tuesday. Actual charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office in the Steuben County court system.
• David A. Eash, 31, of the 9700 block of W. C.R. 766S, Hudson, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery causing bodily injury to a known pregnant household member.
• Sabrina M. Money, 25, of the 3300 block of S. Old U.S. 27, Angola, arrested on North Washington Street and U.S. 20 on a charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Clayton R. Ostrander, 28, of the 1000 block of Nicholas Trail, Fremont, arrested on Coldwater Street at Cora Lane, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor probation violation.
• Scott R. Rudicill, 36, of the 3900 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Tom E. Waylon, 25, of the 500 block of South Washington Street, arrested at the jail on a civil contempt of court charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.