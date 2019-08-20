ANGOLA — Trine University is one of the 159 best colleges in the Midwest, according to The Princeton Review.
The education services company lists Trine in the Best in the Midwest section of its "2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region" website feature, released Aug. 6 at princetonreview.com/bestMWcolleges.
The website feature salutes 656 colleges that The Princeton Review recommends over five regions: Northeast, Southeast, Midwest, West and International. The colleges that made the "Best in the Midwest" list are located in 12 Midwestern states.
"We chose Trine and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics," said Robert Franek, The Princeton Review's editor-in-chief. He noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits.
"We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences," Franek added.
The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their colleges on dozens of issues and to answer questions about themselves, their fellow students and their campus life. Comments from surveyed students are quoted in the school profiles on The Princeton Review website.
Trine students surveyed noted that the school "really cares about student success," with one noting "everyone from housekeeping to the president loves talking with students and getting to know them on a personal level." Students said Trine's small class sizes "decrease your chances of falling behind" and noted that faculty are "accessible," "very personable" and "knowledgeable."
Trine also placed well in its financial aid offerings, earning a score of 93 out of a possible 99. The Princeton Review school profiles include ratings in several categories from "Admissions Selectivity" to "Green." The ratings are tallied primarily from institutional data; some factor in student survey data.
The Princeton Review does not rank the 656 "regional best" colleges overall or by region.
Collectively, the 656 colleges on The Princeton Review's "regional best" lists for 2020 constitute about 22 percent of the nation's 3,000 four-year colleges.
The Princeton Review (PrincetonReview.com) is an education services company known for its tutoring, test-prep, books, and other student resources. Headquartered in New York, it is not affiliated with Princeton University.
