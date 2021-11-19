BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Tonight only, audiences can take in the lives of Meredith Wilfred and Andrew Powers on the stage at Prairie Heights High School as the thespian troupe performs Stephen Gregg’s “Why Do We Laugh?” tonight before taking the show on the road to regional competition at Bethel University on Saturday.
Billed as both an easy show to stage, but challenging, “Why Do We Laugh” has all eight characters on stage at the exact same time, sometimes intermingling, sharing the lives of Meredith and Andrew.
At age 6, Meredith loves to tell people that she hates her neighbor, Andrew. At age 16, she tells Andrew the same thing but goes to the dance with him anyway. At 45, Meredith and Andy have a great deal to tell each other; most married couples do. And, even at 66, Meredith is still learning about, and from, Andrew.
This show, said Director Corrine Reed, is absolutely strong enough to do well at the Indiana Thespian Society’s regional competition, especially with the group of talented students going this year.
“I know this piece is strong enough to go. Warsaw brought it several years ago and won with it. I Know it can be done. If the cast gels well and they’re in their vibes as a whole, they can do it,” she said.
Putting together a competition show is no easy task, especially because of the parameters set for the performance.
From the time Prairie Heights is introduced to the time their performance has to be done and set cleared can be no longer than 45 minutes. It’s a challenge the troupe is excited to take on with the show running just less than 40 minutes during dress rehearsal runs.
Reed said any troupe registered with Indiana’s Thespian Society is eligible to compete at one of the several regional competitions being held. Other area schools competing Saturday at Bethel include Westview, East Noble and Northridge. The top three troupes from each regional will take their shows to the state competition in 2022.
Much of the cast has spent the majority of their first semester this school year in the theater, as all but two members were also in the fall musical, “Matilda Jr.” that took to the stage just a few weekends ago.
For freshman Lizzie Derbyshire, the process of being in both shows this fall has been exhausting, but worth it because theater is her plan after high school. Saturday will be her first regional competition as a high school thespian. She is portraying Meredith’s middle-aged self.
“I call this place my home because I spend so much time here. But it’s my art and I accept that because this is what I want to do. I know in my head hours will be long, exhausting, neverending so I’m grateful for the amount I spend here now even though it can be a lot,” she said.
“Why Do We Laugh?” has let Derbyshire really step out of her comfort zone. Most of her roles prior haven’t involved as much spoken dialogue.
“Being able to show this side of myself, having this opportunity, it’s been really great,” she said.
Meredith at age 67 is portrayed by senior Olivia Medina who said the cast spent the first several rehearsals not even worrying about scripts and lines, but rather how to make the characters all gel as one.
“We had to really sit and analyze who Meredith and Andrew are as people,” said Medina. “Everyone has had to work really hard to be the same characters and it has brought us closer together as such a small cast.”
For Sammy Updike, who plays the 66-year-old version of Andrew Powers, the show has been a lot like looking through a photo album of moments he’s had to bring to life for his character’s past, his own past, and trying to figure out how to make it all work with his cast mates.
“We’ve had to develop similar characteristics for each character,” Updike said. “It’s been a really good, interesting experience.”
The show will be at 7 p.m. today at the Brice G. Diehl Auditorium at Prairie Heights High School. Tickets are $5 at the door.
