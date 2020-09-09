ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging will be holding a grand opening celebration on Thursday starting at noon at the organization’s new home, 1905 Wohlert St.
The grand opening has been a long time coming for the COA, which announced the site of its new home in October 2019.
The COA has served seniors in the Steuben County area for more than four decades and spent more than 20 years in the Steuben Community Center before its forever home was built.
Originally expected in 2020, ground was broke shortly after the site announcement was made last October for the facility on the land, donated by Chuck and Ruth Sheets.
At that time, COA Executive Director Denise Kreais said things were moving much quicker than anticipated.
Construction costs for the building were donated by Ralph and Sheri Trine.
There will be a cookout Thursday for the open house provided by the Lions Clubs of Steuben County from 12-6 p.m.
A ribbon cutting ceremony and the reveal of the new name for the activity center will be at 12:30 p.m.
From there, an open house will continue that will include door prizes, tours of the new center and STAR Public Transportation garage, a dessert bar from Bon Appetit and a cash bar provided by Timber’s Steakhouse and Seafood.
Council on Aging staff will be on site to talk about programming, getting involved and with more information about STAR Transportation.
For more information on the Council on Aging, visit steubencoa.org.
