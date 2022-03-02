ANGOLA — The veteran yarn bomb mermaid has had a rough go of it this year.
As yarn bombing continues to decorate Angola’s Public Square, the mermaid has gone from being removed after a complaint, to moving its spot then getting vandalized.
Now she’s in for repairs with her creator, Angola High School French teacher Deb Blaz, after being woven into the iron fence in front of the Steuben County Courthouse. It is not known who removed the mermaid and put her in the fence.
The mermaid may or may not return.
“I am afraid someone will just take her back down,” Blaz said.
The mermaid loosely based off of Princess Ariel from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has traveled all around Public Square during the 2022 yarn bombing season.
She was first affixed to a light pole, but after a complaint to City Hall by a person saying the mermaid appeared to depict a nude person hanging she was then attached to a nearby bench.
However, early Monday morning the Steuben County Courthouse reported the mermaid had been flung on the fence of the northwest side of the building. She was retrieved and turned into City Hall.
After being escorted to City Hall, Downtown Services Director Maria Davis contacted Blaz.
When Blaz was asked about the mermaid’s next location she said she was undecided if she wanted to put her back up.
The mermaid currently resides in Blaz’s home warming up and awaiting her next adventure.
Mermaid aside, there have been many additions to the display around Public Square.
In front of Sutton’s Deli is a bench cover resembling a the face and arms of a jagged-toothed monster.
A tuxedo dresses up a light pole in front of Mitchell’s Men’s Clothing and Tuxedoes.
Draped around the neck of a ballerina sculpture outside of The Brokaw Movie House is a lively fuchsia scarf.
A red heart with a tag reading, “take me home,” is hung on a sculpture outside of the Steuben County Courthouse.
In front of The Venue trees are bursting with Ziploc bags containing hats, scarfs and mittens created by a local knitting club. The handmade items are free to anyone in need of extra warmth in our community.
