ANGOLA — The mission of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is to grow the community of innovative leaders for the challenges of today and tomorrow, Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer said while making a presentation at Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn at Sutton’s 160 Event Center on Tuesday.
“The mission we came out with as a growing community of innovative leaders for the challenges of today and tomorrow,” he said.
To support the district, its educators and administration are pursuing a five-year strategic plan that includes partnerships with the community, and a clear understanding of the district's mission were needed, said Widenhoefer. To sustain this mission MSD developed its vision that can be summed up as a small community with big opportunities, said Widenhoefer.
“That’s what we really have to sell to our kids and to our parents,” he said.
The opportunities the MSD of Steuben County provides for the students range from access to constantly updated and improved school facilities to dual credits program and the Early Learning Center.
“This provides MSD families an opportunity to be able to give their kids a good quality education,” said Widenhoefer.
The idea is that good quality education at MSD starts with the Early Learning Center with trained Montessori teachers and continues up through dual credit programs that can help students earn up to two years of college credits while in high school.
Last year's valedictorian, Ellie Aldred, for example, said Widenhoefer, earned 77 dual credits, and she is now a student at the University of Alabama, and she also has a National Merit Scholarship Award.
Assistant Superintendent of MSD of Steuben County Schauna Relue, who took the floor after Widenhoefer, said MSD teachers made it a priority to get to know each student individually and inspire kids to be lifelong readers, writers and problem solvers.
For that, Relue assured the audience, each student was getting a unique learning experience whether they needed a targeted instruction to close gaps or an additional instruction as high ability students.
In addition, as the Indiana State Board of Education was preparing to launch the Graduates Prepared to Succeed program, Relue said she wanted to give a preview of what was coming with it to Angola.
One of the changes that the program would bring to the community is that it would be required that kids have to have their kindergarten readiness measured based on students completing On My Way to Pre-K program.
That means that in addition to the Early Learning Center that already provides On My Way to Pre-K, other MSD of Steuben County partners in the area, said Relue, would have to become On My Way to Pre-K certified.
Relue also briefed the participants on the district performance in terms of attendance rate, math performance, graduation pathways completion, and the share of students getting college and career credentials.
Relue also further expanded on dual credit programs stating that throughout high school students could earn 133 credits. She said that the dual credit program and Indiana College Core that MSD encouraged students to participate in allowed the students to save up to $10,000 in college tuition that they can later spend on housing.
Relue specifically stressed that through some dual credit courses and graduation pathways the district emphasized employability skills, such as communication, collaboration, and work training and work ethic as “those are probably the most important skills over all the other academic things," as Relue put it.
Jason Blume, executive director for innovation One at Trine University, said graduation pathways and dual credits were indispensable to get more workers established in the community.
“We can invest in a great pathway for these folks to stay here in our community for the long term,” said Blume.
The MSD is going over and above to support Angola students and give them the tools and the resources that they need to make informed decisions about their future, Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Julia Hewitt said at the opening of the event.
“As we all know, educating our children is of vital importance and getting them prepared for the next phase of their life is also very important,” she said.
