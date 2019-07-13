ANGOLA — Scholarships for student artists interested in displaying and potentially selling their artwork at the Angola Art Fest on Aug. 3 are available now.
Sponsors are willing to pay the booth fee so there will be no cost for students.
The festival is put on by the Downtown Angola Coalition.
All applicants must submit photographs of their products and a description of how their display will be set up for review.
Applicants will be notified within two weeks of receipt of their application if they have been accepted to display during the fest.
The festival is held rain or shine.
The Angola Art Fest is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3 on the Public Square in downtown Angola.
Those interested can reach out to the arts fest committee by emailing 2019angolaart@gmail.com or by text messaging 319-5411.
For more information on the Downtown Angola Coalition, visit https://downtown-angola-in.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.