ANGOLA – Langston Johnson hit two free throws with six seconds left to give Trine University’s men’s basketball team a 73-71 victory over Olivet Wednesday night at the MTI Center.
The victory set up the showdown for first place in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association with Albion. The Thunder (11-5 overall) and Britons (14-2) will face off in Angola tied for the conference lead with 5-0 league records Saturday at 3 p.m.
But first, Trine fought off a high-powered Comet team in transition for new coach Sam Hargraves, who spent the last eight seasons at MIAA rival Alma.
Olivet led 10-5 early before Trine went on a 14-0 run to take a 19-10 lead after a Bryce Williams three-pointer with 10 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first half. Williams and Johnson each made two three-pointers in the run.
The Comets (5-11, 1-4 MIAA) hung around the rest of the way and made a spurt late in the second half to take a lead. A driving layup from Shawn Pardee gave Olivet a 66-64 lead with 2:54 left.
The lead switched hands three times after that. A Langston Johnson jumper foul line right put the Thunder up 69-68 with 1:39 left.
After a Trine stop on defense, Johnson hit a mid-range jumper on the Thunder’s ensuing possession to extend the lead to 71-68 with 43.6 seconds left.
However, Pardee struck again with a game-tying triple with 20 seconds left after Marcus Winters missed the front end of a one-and-one.
After Johnson’s free throws, Trine fouled as Olivet came of the floor. After a timeout, Winters tried to foul Pardee before he got a shot off. Nothing was called and Pardee’s three-point attempt was off the mark as time expired.
Trine women 54, Adrian 39
In Adrian, Michigan, the Thunder held the Bulldogs to 26% shooting from the field (14-53) and forced 23 Adrian turnovers.
Katy Steers had 14 points and four rebounds for Trine. Shay Herbert added 11 points and 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.