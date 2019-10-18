ANGOLA — The Multi-Hazard Mitigation Planning Committee of Steuben County will host a public information and strategy planning session on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room in the lower level of the Steuben Community Center located at 317 S. Wayne St.
Over the last several months, a planning committee consisting of community members has worked with the Polis Center at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis to update the county Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. Once the plan is updated the committee will submit it to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for approval.
The planning committee is interested in receiving public input on the plan. Anyone that would like to provide input or has any questions should contact Steuben County Emergency Management at 668-1000, ext. 3400
