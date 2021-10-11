PRAIRIE HEIGHTS —Families from Steuben, LaGrange and surrounding counties came in droves Sunday to Prairie Height Community School’s 48th Annual Heritage Festival.
Functioning as a community service activity for the Prairie Heights FFA, the Heritage Festival is a collaborative effort by the Prairie Heights FFA Alumni and Friends, Stroh Lions Club, Steuben County Antique Power Association and area farmers.
Event goers arrived in fashion as wagon rides shuttled event goers from the high school’s parking lot to the vast open land behind the district’s buildings for food, games, live entertainment and mostly to honor the heritage of the Prairie Heights community.
Since 1999, the community has honored one of its own for their exceptional contributions to the school district.
This year’s award was given to Jerry Perkins.
“The words used to describe this year’s recipient are hard working, caring, honest, a cheerleader, an educator, a person of integrity, an encourager and a source of strength in our community,” said Aaron Pfafman, a member of the Prairie Heights Community Schools Board of Education and festival chair. “Jerry Perkins has served on the Stroh volunteer Fire Department and as an (Emergency Medical Technician) for several years, worked for the Department of Natural Resources, (was a) cross country coach for several years, an active part of the Stroh Church of Christ and still having time to assist in and work on the family farm.”
Festival committee member Jim Courtright recognized Perkins with a plaque and by placing a commemorative pin on his lapel.
A plaque with the names of all who have been awarded is located on the wall of the gazebo located to the east of the district’s baseball diamonds.
