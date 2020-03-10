ANGOLA — A chocolate factory will bubble with life on the Angola High School stage this weekend.
The drama club will present Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka: The Musical” Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at our.show/ahswonka. The cost is $10 for adults and $7 for students. The talk is the shows might sell out.
The cast of characters spans from elementary to high school. First- through fourth-graders are pesky squirrels and fifth- through eighth-graders appear as oompa-loompas and members of ensembles.
Willy Wonka is played by senior Jordan Baker, a drama club veteran who also served as a drum major for the marching band. Charlie Bucket is portrayed by senior Korbin Myers.
Music and dancing are a big part of the presentation. Dawn Yingling, Ashley, is choreographer, working closely with assistant director Erin Bean, Angola High School choir director.
Junior Cayley Bartrom has been in six plays at Angola High School, but this is the first time she’s danced, she said. As Mrs. Beauregarde, mother to sassy Violet, she’s conquered the jazz square and a role reminiscent of “Dance Moms.”
“I act as if I’m a pageant mom,” said Bartrom, “putting her out there ... even if she’s trouble making.”
The cast of 40 is a little over half high schoolers with the rest coming from the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County elementary schools and Angola Middle School. Director Christopher Seitz said working with a such a large cast of younger students has been a new experience for the AHS thespians, especially upperclassmen like Baker and Myers.
“They’ve really taken on leadership roles, especially with the little ones,” said Seitz, who is assisted by AHS graduate Felix Goetschius-Adams, who is studying performing arts at Ball State University.
The high schoolers have practiced every day in the weeks leading up to this weekend’s shows. The younger actors and actresses participate for about half the rehearsals.
Thursday, the cast had costume fittings and this week they are putting the final colorful sprinkles on the show.
“They are just amazing,” said Goetschius-Adams. “This is probably one of the most fantastic times of my life.”
“Willy Wonka” is fun but complicated, said Seitz.
“We have put them through their paces,” he said.
The musical rests on the flashy costumes, outrageous characters and an iconic tale. The set is minimal.
High school home economics teacher Donna Thrasher oversaw the making of the oompa-loompa costumes in one of her classes.
“They look great,” said Seitz.
In her seventh play, junior Sloan Dunlap, who plays Mrs. Gloop, says the large, varied cast has “very good chemistry.”
“This show has a lot of magical moments,” Dunlap said. “The characters click very well.”
She described her character as an indulgent, overexcited, German mother.
Senior Jenna Sarrazin is Veruca Salt, a spoiled rich girl, and “a bit bipolar,” Sarrazin notes.
“I channel what it would be like to be a small child,” she said. She works with kindergartners during the school days, so she said she’s getting a lot of experience.
“I play off that and see how their facial expressions are,” she said, noting that having three siblings helps. One of them, Hailey Sarrazin, 8, is a squirrel.
