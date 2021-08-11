ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is holding an open house for its new Early Learning Center at Carlin Park Elementary School on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.
The open house is welcome to anyone interested in taking a look at the new facility and will include classroom tours and teacher meet and greets.
“We are hoping to have as many people as possible come and look at the many great things we’ve been working on this summer,” said Jami Hubbard, the Early Learning Center director.
Hubbard earned her associate degree in early childhood education at Ivy Tech Community College before graduating from St. Mary’s-of-the-Woods College with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education.
For the past 12 years, she has been working in the early learning field, primarily as the family and education services Manager at Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start.
“This wonderful opportunity opened up, and I was excited,” Hubbard said. “I’m an Angola native. I’ve been working in DeKalb for the past 12 years, so I was excited to come back to my community.”
The Early Learning Center offers a pre-kindergarten program for children ages 3-6 that uses the Montessori method, focusing on the natural stages of early child development by preparing an environment that cultivates a desire to learn.
Hubbard, along with three lead teachers and an instructional assistant at the Early Learning Center, completed an eight-week course this summer through Trine University in order to receive training for using the Montessori method with children.
Hubbard enjoyed it so much that she is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Trine in Montessori education.
“It’s amazing that we get to be a part of the first cohort at Trine in our first year here,” she said. “We’re hoping that we can continue our Montessori professional development for our other instructional assistants as well.”
The Early Learning Center runs from 8:10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. While it is not a daycare, it does offer before and after school care.
Three-year-olds have the option of attending a half-day morning program, dismissing at 10:40 a.m., but transportation is not provided at the end of the program.
Because Indiana does not provide funding to school districts for preschool programs, the Early Learning Center is funded completely through student tuition. Tuition will cost $130 per week, but the center is currently seeking vouchers and scholarships to help income-eligible families with tuition.
“I’m so excited to work with the community and engage them with how impactful Montessori can be for children,” Hubbard said. “I hope it spreads like wildfire and people understand the importance of early education.”
Families within the MSD school district received pre-registration priority until July 1 when open spaces became available to students outside the district.
There are still some spots currently available. Spaces are on a first-come, first-served basis, and they are expected to fill fast.
For more information about the Early Learning Center or registering for the program, call 665-2014 or visit https://bit.ly/3xHIvsk.
