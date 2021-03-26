FORT WAYNE — This week Right to Life of Northeast Indiana launched a letter writing and awareness campaign called #SaveMyHyde that encourages citizens to contact Federal legislators and President Biden in response to the efforts to repeal the Hyde Amendment.
The Hyde Amendment, passed through bipartisan collaboration in 1976, bans the use of tax dollars being used to fund abortions.
Some Democrats have been seeking to end the impact of the influence, citing that it negatively impacts low-income women, who are more likely to seek abortions, and who are more likely to be covered by Medicaid, therefore creating a financial burden for seeking abortion services.
The #SaveMyHyde campaign asks each letter to include ultrasound photos paired with current photos of their children in support of saving the Hyde Amendment and saving lives.
"The hope is for our legislators and our President to see the humanity of each and every child in the womb," says Abigail Lorenzen, operations and media director for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana, "When you see pictures of an ultrasound next to that same child years older, it is undeniable we are talking about real human lives."
Congressman Jim Banks, R-3rd, has been a strong proponent of saving the Hyde Amendment, authoring a letter signed by 200 members of Congress pledging not to support any legislation that does not include the Hyde Amendment. Banks and his staff also collaborated with Right to Life of Northeast Indiana on video message to highlight #SaveMyHyde. The video can be found on Bank's Facebook page.
“While I am fighting to #SaveHyde on a national level, Right to Life of Northeast Indiana is launching #SaveMyHyde as a way for your voices to be heard on a local level. Let’s continue to speak up and defend the right to life and religious freedom together," Banks said.
