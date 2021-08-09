Tuesday, Aug. 10
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, executive committee, district office, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 5 p.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district building, 7620 S. 969W, Helmer, 5 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Board, district office, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Lake George Regional Sewer District, district office, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
• Pleasant Township Advisory Board, Township Offices, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
Friday, Aug. 13
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 16
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Drainage board meets at 1 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools, Board of Education, Administration Building, 305 S. C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools board, 903 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Services and Budget Committee meets at 6 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
