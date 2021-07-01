Police arrest two people on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• William C. Brisentine, 42, of the 700 block of North Martha Street, arrested at the jail on charges of misdemeanor criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Nikole L. Prater, 37, of the 1600 block of East Maumee Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery against a family member less than 14 years old.
