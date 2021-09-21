Rainfall that's expected to fall between Tuesday afternoon through Thursday could leave upward of 4 inches in northeast Indiana, elevating the chance of flooding.
In northeast Indiana, Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties are under the flood watch, along with several counties in northwest Ohio and southern Michigan.
"It looks like tonight and tomorrow the heaviest rain should fall," said Nathan Marsili, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Northern Indiana.
A system moving in from the west is supposed to strengthen as it moves through northeast Indiana, stalling out over the area, bringing prolonged rainfall, Marsili said.
"A front will stall across the area and bring periods of moderate to heavy rain late this afternoon through Thursday morning. A few embedded thunderstorms are also possible this afternoon and may produce rainfall rates up to 1 inch per hour. Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible," said an advisory from the National Weather Service Northern Indiana. "The potential exists for small stream and creek flooding as well as flooding of low spots where water may cover some roads."
In LaGrange and Noble counties, there's a chance of storms, but no flood watches exist. Rainfall amounts greater than 2 inches are possible through Thursday.
Marsili noted that strong winds could be associated with this system, with gusts up to 30 mph, but no severe weather is expected.
"It doesn't look like that's going to be a big concern," Marsili said.
