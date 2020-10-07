ANGOLA — Lines for early voting aren’t limited to blue states in big cities.
On Tuesday, the first day of early voting in Indiana, there actually was a line at the Steuben County Courthouse with people waiting to get in to vote the first available day to do so, said Tangi Manahan, Steuben County Clerk.
“Yesterday we had 254 voters,” Manahan said, referencing Tuesday.
In-person absentee voting, or early voting, follows a relatively strong demand for mail-in absentee ballots this election. People are choosing the mail option mainly out of a sense of caution due to COVID-19.
“We have mailed out 2,192 ballots,” Manahan said. Of those, nearly 60% — 1,280 — have been returned.
In the June primary, which was a month late due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting highs in May, 42.1% of Steuben County’s voters cast their ballots by mail.
The difference in the primary was a voter could request a mail-in ballot without one of the state-approved exceptions for in-person voting. That ability has been removed for the General Election, which is Nov. 3.
During presidential elections the past two cycles voters have been going to the polls early across the country and that’s no different in Steuben County.
In 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president, there were 3,726 people who voted early in Steuben County that general election. In the most recent midterm, 2018, 3,260 people voted early. Those totals include mail and in-person absentee voting.
Here are this fall’s absentee voting hours:
• Tuesday through Friday, now to Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Saturdays, Oct. 24 and Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to noon
