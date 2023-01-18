ANGOLA — The Angola Common Council passed an ordinance annexing 4.313 acres of real property into the city along the 900 block of East Maumee Street.
The parcel was previously located within Pleasant Township taxing district, and it was formerly motel.
The property owners, Angola Assisted Living Partners, voluntarily petitioned for the annexation of the area together with the adjacent right of way. The annexed area is now zoned institutional.
“In accordance with the petition the city desires to annex the Annexation Area into the corporate boundaries of the City; said annexation being of benefit and use for the City,” said official documents.
The annexed area is contiguous by more than one-eighth of its aggregate external boundaries with the present boundaries of the city.
The property formerly was in the Steuben County governing jurisdiction, and by annexing it the Angola will take over the governing jurisdiction of that parcel of land, said Angola Economic Development and Planning Director Jennifer Barclay.
In the past the annexed parcel of land belonged to Wise Stop Motel that was located on that property, said Angola Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert.
“There was an old motel there,” said Herbert. “It’s been a long time ago.”
Barclay said that the issue of annexation and development of this property was started to be brought up even before she first started work for the city about a year ago.
“They wanted to be within city limits,” said Barclay. “So, they're finally moving forward with that.”
She said that the project slowed down due to the economy and construction materials supply problems, but now the property owners are finally getting into it. Barclay noted that with that the city should see the development plans coming in soon, although nothing had been submitted yet.
The benefit for the property owners of transitioning to the city limits is that that way they would be able to use city utilities, said Barclay. She said that they can either use city utilities, or they would have to dig their own well and prepare it to be used, which usually takes more ground. Typically the city doesn't allow private wells in town.
“But as far as expense, I am not sure,” said Barclay.
The benefit for the city of accepting the annexation is that after it is done, the property will be located within the Angola taxing unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.