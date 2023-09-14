With the clock ticking down to midnight and the expiration of United Auto Workers' contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, GM's CEO said the company has offered historic wage increases that have not been accepted by the union.

United Auto Workers International President Shawn Fain announced at 10 p.m. Thursday a list of plants that would strike in a simultaneous move against the Big Three automakers on Friday.

