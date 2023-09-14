With the clock ticking down to midnight and the expiration of United Auto Workers' contracts with General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, GM's CEO said the company has offered historic wage increases that have not been accepted by the union.
United Auto Workers International President Shawn Fain announced at 10 p.m. Thursday a list of plants that would strike in a simultaneous move against the Big Three automakers on Friday.
Fain announced that General Motors Wentzville (Missouri) Assembly Center, Stellantis' Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex and the Ford (Wayne) Michigan Assembly Plant would be the first three locations targeted by the union's historic simultaneous strike if no agreement was reached by the deadline, which Fain said was firm.
GM has the Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Roanoke that employs 4,450 and makes the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD Crew Cab and Double Cab and the GMC Sierra 1500 LD Crew Cab and Double Cab. The plant had $386.2 million in taxable wages in 2022, while donating another $602,500 to Fort Wayne area nonprofits since 2019.
A strike would have a major economic impact nationwide.
The total impact of GM’s activities amounts to $116.5 billion worth of GDP and 709,100 jobs across the U.S., according to an Oxford Economics study released earlier this year. GM also has numerous suppliers and others who depend on the manufacturing of its vehicles to continue.
"For every individual GM directly employs, 6.3 additional jobs are supported across the United States — a jobs multiplier of 7.3," the report said.
Fain said the goal isn't to strike, but autoworkers are standing up for economic and social justice. The U.S. has battled high inflation, with the rate at 3.7% in August, down from 8.2% in September 2022, eating up paychecks.
GM Chair and CEO Mary T. Barra, in a letter posted on the GM negotiations website, said the company had recently increased its offerings that included a 20% wage increase with 10% coming in Year 1, and adding the Juneteenth federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States and two weeks of paid parental leave as well as five weeks of vacation.
"We're at a crossroads on our path to building a company that can sustain all of us for decades to come," she wrote.
In a YouTube video, Fain said auto workers are "in the fight of our lives. The fight for a decent standard of living" with a better work-life balance and retirement.
Citing the Big Three making $250 trillion over the last 10 years with $21 billion in profits just in the first half of 2023, Fain said autoworkers won't stand by for the large benefits to corporate executives "while the rest of us continue to get left further and further behind."
The UAW is going to do a "new kind of strike" against the Big Three, Fain said. It's calling for a stand-up strike, hearkening back to the sit-down strikes of 1937. The stand-up strike starts as walkouts at a few plants then spreads to others, keeping the companies guessing where and when the next site will be, Fain said.
"This is a strike that starts small and builds over time," Fain said.
