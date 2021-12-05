From food service workers to bus drivers, custodians to classroom staff, area school districts are struggling to find substitutes.
“I know the biggest impact that I think we can see on a daily basis is just the lack of having subs available to take over certain roles,” DeKalb Central school district Superintendent Steve Teders said at a recent school board meeting.
Addressing the issue further this past week, Teders said, “We had shortages even before the pandemic hit. I think what the pandemic has done is magnify many of the areas that we’re even more in need of now — primarily in the transportation department, food service, custodial, but really it could be in any department.”
The substitute shortage is not only being felt at DeKalb Central.
“I’m on a weekly call with about 25 other superintendents … it’s really everywhere. Regardless of where you go, people are having issues with every area, finding qualified subs,” Teders said.
West Noble Superintendent Galen Mast described a similar situation in his school district.
“We are experiencing a shortage in all areas when it comes to substitutes: classroom, cafeteria, custodial, transportation,” Mast said.
As a way to combat the shortage, the district has made adjustments in its master contract and provided a stipend to teachers who help cover classes when on their prep time, Mast said.
“The bus driver shortage and the custodial shortage are two major areas of concern for us at West Noble,” he added.
Hamilton schools Superintendent Anthony Cassel said the shortage of substitutes is not new.
“There’s always been a need. I just think it’s more prevalent. I don’t know why — if COVID is playing a role in that and people are leery about coming into larger spaces,” he added.
DeKalb Central Director of Human Resources Wendy Pettis believes the pandemic has impacted the substitute pool.
“I think the need for subs has always been present … but with the pandemic, what we’ve noticed too — and we certainly understand — it’s created issues where if someone maybe would have come to work in the past with cold-like symptoms, they’re not doing that any longer. They’re being very cautious, which we appreciate, so we just find there’s a need for more subs,” Pettis said.
Other situations, such as taking care of children or an aging parent may create an absence, Pettis noted, and it seems like there are less people jumping into the sub pool, Pettis added.
“I think that people have a lot more going on because of the pandemic,” she said.
On its website, the Lakeland School Corp. states it is currently looking for substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, food service personnel, custodians and bus drivers.
“Substitute bus driving is great way to earn extra money on evenings and weekend driving extra-curricular activities and field trips,” the website states.
Other school districts, including East Noble, Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, and West Noble are inviting applications for substitutes on their websites.
“East Noble School Corporation is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers at all levels. Although we have been able to increase our substitute teacher pool since the beginning of the school year, it is still not enough to cover all our needs with COVID-positive cases and those in quarantine,” said Superintendent Teresa Gremaux.
“We are fully staffed in food service, custodial, and transportation positions at this time; however, we are always in need of subs in any of these positions. We welcome retirees, stay at home moms/dads, or anyone in the community that has one or more days per week available to help our schools persevere during this challenging time.”
According to the Indiana Department of Education, individuals applying for substitute teacher permits must: hold a high school diploma or high school equivalency certificate; be 18 years of age or older; and meet the requirements set forth in the screening process of the school employer.
School districts set their own rates of pay for substitutes. DeKalb Central’s rates are $90 per day for substitute teachers who do not have a license and $100 per day for those with a teaching license.
Compensation for Hamilton substitute teachers starts at $75 per day, increasing to $80 per day for those who are licensed, and $85 per day for retired teachers.
MSD of Steuben County pays $95 per day to non-licensed substitute teachers, $100 a day to licensed teachers and $110 a day to retired licensed teachers.
Pettis said there was discussion about substitute compensation at the recent Indiana Association of School Business Officials annual conference.
“School districts that are closely situated to one another tend to have close ranges. But what they’ve seen in recent years is just because that number elevates doesn’t mean necessarily that the number of subs elevates with it,” Pettis said.
DeKalb Central uses ESS, formerly known as WillSub, to hire substitutes and currently has 77 approved teacher substitutes through ESS.
On Wednesday, ESS hosted a meeting and training at DeKalb Middle School for potential substitutes.
“The substitute meeting and training wasn’t as well attended as we hoped it would be. However, we had five people registered, two of them attended and I received a phone message from one and an email from another that they were starting the application process, applied for their sub permit, and would complete the required training videos soon so that they could begin subbing. I imagine that we will have about four to five new subs as a result. That will be very helpful,” Pettis said in an email message after the meeting.
ESS also operates a referral program, offering $75 to faculty and staff of partner school districts for each successful substitute referral, up to a maximum of $525 a year.
To address the substitute shortage, districts are pulling from other areas for coverage.
“We have teachers who are giving up their preps to cover periods, and kudos to them for doing that. It’s just a very real issue right now. We just feel very fortunate that at the end of the day, everyone cares about kids and they just want to do what’s best for them,” Pettis said.
Finding coverage for bus drivers is not so simple as drivers are required to have a CDL license, Teders noted.
Pettis said DeKalb Central also has some students — juniors and seniors — who have expressed interest in serving as part-time custodial substitutes.
“We don’t place them at the high school because that’s close to their age range, but at the middle school and elementary, we may have some sub-custodial students working on second shift, being supervised by a lead person. It gives them a great opportunity at some work experience. It’s a safe environment,” Pettis said.
Cassel commended staff in his district for stepping up to help fill needs.
“For example, today (Wednesday), for us, we are short, we have some people who are out who had other commitments that are normal subs for us, or who are sick. What we do in our building is we improvise and we step up and people do what they need to do. And we sometimes have to move people around,” Cassel said.
“I know our principals have subbed. Our instructional assistants sometimes end up having to sub. Teachers cover each other’s classes during their plan time. They do what they need to do to get through the day and make sure that we’re still moving forward in a positive manner from an education standpoint.”
“We’re small enough, we’re like a family here and we do what we have to do. And that’s everywhere. Every administrator, every teacher, every staff member. I don’t know many that aren’t willing to, on occasion, step up and fill a need when it presents itself,” Cassel added.
Teders noted that substitutes can choose when they work and the buildings in which they work. He said the district will be advertising for substitutes in its December newsletter and is even exploring advertising on billboards.
“We’re trying a whole plethora of things to get people in,” Pettis said.
“I think once they’re here, they’ll like it and they’ll keep doing it.”
