ANGOLA — Wastewater Superintendent Craig Williams is leaving his position soon, having informed the Angola Common Council of his acceptance of another job in Fort Wayne. His last day is April 4.
Williams has worked for the city of Angola since October 2001, although he’s been active in the community for the past 27 years including his time as a volunteer firefighter.
Williams started out working for the city as a wastewater operator, but in January 2006 he was named the interim wastewater superintendent while the city attempted to fill the vacancy created by the former superintendent leaving.
“I had actually just been hired as the city’s engineer’s stormwater coordinator ... the (wastewater) superintendent left and I had my certifications, so Mayor Hickman asked me if I would serve as acting superintendent during the transition while they looked for a replacement,” Williams said. “For about a month or two they interviewed some folks and didn’t feel like they had found the right candidate.”
In March 2006, Hickman approached Williams about staying on at the job on a permanent basis and two had some discussions about the direction the city wanted to go with its utilities.
“I did not anticipate being named the superintendent, but I was willing to stick around if that was the path he was willing to go,” Williams said. “I guess the rest is cliché, but it’s history as they say.”
That was 15 years ago. Now Williams is again rising to meet a new challenge, with a new employer.
Williams’ upcoming job will see him managing two wastewater treatment plants and a staff of eight out of Fort Wayne for Aqua Indiana, a public utility that provides water and wastewater services to approximately 89,000 Hoosiers.
“Each of the plants are around twice the size in capacity as Angola’s plants, so it’s going to be a challenge,” he said, adding: “I’m leaving the city on good terms, heartbroken in some ways but excited in others.”
Williams says he wasn’t looking to leave the city, but a friend contacted him about the opportunity, which will be a career advancement for him. He plans to stay in Angola and commute to work.
“This was one of the toughest decisions in my life,” Williams told council members during Monday’s meeting when he addressed his upcoming departure.
Williams told council members that he believes the remaining wastewater department employees will thrive in his absence and surprising city officials by how well they do in the transition.
“I don’t think there’s a better crew to make this transition,” he said.
Hickman said Williams’ departure will be a tremendous loss to the city, but thanked the longtime utility head for his hard work over the years.
“Craig has done an outstanding job all these years in wastewater treatment,” he said. “I take it as a compliment that someone wants to steal him from us.”
Williams departure comes as Angola’s Wastewater Department gears up to begin a manhole rehabilitation project in the city’s Nolan Meadows subdivision. Williams said the city’s engineering department has agreed to assume the project management role for the portions of the work involving the wastewater department.
A job posting for the vacancy will go online Thursday, Hickman confirmed in a text message. The city is accepting applications for next two weeks. Paper application copies can be picked up at Angola’s Public Safety Building.
Hickman said an announcement about who will be named the city’s interim wastewater superintendent can be expected soon.
