ANGOLA — A Kendallville man has been arrested in Steuben County on a charge of Level 6 felony voyeurism.
Gregory K. Galvan, 30, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant out of Steuben County.
Galvin allegedly had set up an old cellphone to take video in the restroom of the Big Turkey Lake home where he had been living with his wife, court records say.
Based on an investigation initiated by Deputy Mason Hottell then conducted by Detective Chris Emerick of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, the phone had been hidden in the restroom. Galvan’s wife said the phone caught her attention when it started going off while sitting on a dresser.
The woman told investigators she decided to look into the phone to possibly retrieve photos should would like to keep before the old phone was discarded.
That’s when she found video that had been taken inside a restroom in their home.
The woman watched only part of the video before turning the phone over to police.
Emerick investigated the video watched by the woman then turned the phone over to Angola Police investigator Mike Wood. In at least some of the video, court records say, Galvan could be seen positioning the phone in the home’s bathroom.
A number of videos were found on the phone’s memory card that were shot in the bathroom. Police also took into evidence a Play Station gaming unit that was believed to have been used for possible viewing and storage of videos. However, nothing was found on the device, court records said.
In one of the videos, a person could be seen in a state of partial undress after having used the toilet, court records said.
Galvan told police he was not aware of that content on his phone. He admitted to setting up the phone to take video, but only to prank one of the household members.
During an initial hearing on Thursday afternoon, Galvan told Magistrate James Burns he planned to hire his own attorney. Bond was set at $3,000. A pretrial conference has been set for April 5 in Steuben Circuit Court.
