KENDALLVILLE — Stacks of books and librarians shushing patrons are what public libraries used to be known for, but times have changed. Today’s libraries are education hubs for community knowledge and learning.
While libraries still offer books on every subject and encourage reading for all ages, some area libraries are leading the way in a new trend — maker spaces where patrons can learn to create things for themselves. The libraries have equipment that patrons can use in-house to learn new skills and hobbies.
In some cases, libraries also make it easy for patrons to check out items and tools that are infrequently needed and not practical to buy, but handy to have for a creative project. Such machines as 3-D printers, die and stencil cutters or poster printers are expensive pieces of equipment that fall into the category of not practical to buy for home use.
Libraries in the four-county region offer many opportunities for patrons to get creative.
Noble County Public Library built a maker space called The Bridge in the recent remodel of its central location in Albion. The Bridge offers state-of-the-art equipment to its patrons. Director Sandy Petrie said dedicating flexible space in the remodel fit in with the library’s mission “to enrich the lives of people of our community with education, entertainment and service.”
“The primary reason was to give people access to explore new technologies,” Petrie said. “They can experiment with it and perhaps develop new hobbies or businesses.”
Petrie said that like the regular collection, the library acquires new items to keep things fresh and address patrons’ needs.
For example, Petrie said a patron recently used the library’s 3-D printer to duplicate a part for a repair to replace a broken piece. Another patron, a train hobbyist, used the 3-D printer to make items for his collection. Patrons use the Silhouette Cameo machine to etch glasses for special occasions or gifts.
“Patrons do this themselves, so it is education,” Petrie said. “They get certified on the equipment. They can turn it into an entrepreneurial project” as a side business or hobby if their project is something they decide they enjoy doing.
Petrie said the maker space is named “The Bridge” because it is a path to learning.
“You’re crossing the bridge to new learning,” she said. “We cannot be shy about learning.”
The most popular pieces of equipment at the Albion library is the poster printer and embroidery sewing machine, Petrie said. Many people and organizations need to make posters for events, and the poster printer can print on everything from heavy paper to canvas. The sewing machine is good for small projects such as doll clothes or personalizing items with a name. Homeschool students often use the microscopes for science projects.
Petrie emphasized that, while the library staff is there to assist patrons in using the equipment, patrons must do the projects themselves. The library refers patrons to local businesses for bigger projects than the library equipment can handle.
The maker space at the Kendallville Public Library leans toward drawing out the artist in its patrons. A lot of its maker space equipment can be used for creative endeavors in needlework, scrapbooking, artistic design, visual arts and music.
“I was excited when we decided to create a maker space because it was a chance to show that libraries are more than just books,” said technology manager Sarah Bruuck. “It’s also a great way to offer patrons items and services that they may not otherwise have access to. You can come in and make a vinyl decal or an iron-on logo without having to spend hundreds of dollars on your own Cricut Maker.”
Bruuck said the Cricut is the most popular permanent item ,but she thinks the high interest in the “Make & Take” projects are what brings people in the door. The 3-D printer is also becoming popular as patrons get comfortable with using it.
The library also offers Cortex Kits, maker space items that can be checked out.
“Our most popular Cortex Kits are the GoPro, followed by the mini photo studio, the metal detector and LEGO MINDSTORM robot,” Bruuck said. “The Canon DSLR camera is also increasing in popularity.”
At Butler, assistant director Joyce Strong said the library’s maker space is designed to offer equipment that is not frequently used or that isn’t practical to have at home.
Butler’s maker space equipment allows patrons to try out arts and crafts without spending a lot of money. For example, patrons may want to learn to sew but don’t have a sewing machine at home. They can use the library’s machine to discover whether sewing is something they want to pursue further before investing money to buy their own sewing machine.
“You don’t have to buy it to try it,” she said.
Strong said adult coloring books in the space provide social interaction as well as creative expression for adults. She said many adults color to relieve stress in their lives.
For libraries that don’t have the space or means to create a dedicated maker space, they’re finding ways to introduce more hands-on opportunities to patrons.
Richard Kuster, director of the LaGrange County Public Library, said his library falls into this category.
“We have robotics programs and crafts sometimes,” he said, “And we are considering a maker space. We have a cost and space problem. There’s not enough space to dedicate.”
Program coordinator Angela Scott at the Ligonier Public Library said her library solves the space issue by creating multi-purpose rooms that can be used as maker space, or for meeting rooms, public programs and other functions. A group of women were using the spacious multi-purpose room, built in the basement during a remodel several years ago, to paint decorative wooden signs for their homes. The room, which has a kitchen, easy-to-clean floor tiles and ground level entrance, offers a nice view of the library’s landscaping.
Carnegie Public Library in Angola located its maker space in the children’s department, but has no similar space for adults. Director Sonya Dilman said the children’s department has K’NEX, LEGOs, peg board art and other supplies. She is thinking about converting a portion of the computer lab to gain an area for maker space.
“The hurdle is staffing,” Dilman said. “But we are considering it.”
The Eckhart Public Library in Auburn is in a unique position to consider adding a maker space as it rebuilds after a devastating 2017 fire. Assistant library director Jenny Kobiela Mondor said the library board kept an eye on flexible-use spaces as it designed the library’s resurrection from the ashes. The library is expected to be back in its historic building by the end of the year.
Mondor said that, to date, the library’s maker space is in the Willennar Genealogy Center, where patrons can convert VHS tapes to digital formats, scan photos and documents, and do printing — all tasks that save and preserve family history.
“We want to help preserve your own family history,” she said. “And people can do that for themselves here.”
