ANGOLA – Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Winter Wonderland interactive winter themed fair for kids and families will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Central Gym, 403 S. Martha St.
“It’s a family friendly event, and the whole community is welcome,” said Angola Area Chamber of Commerce Director Julia Hewitt.
The event will feature decorated Christmas trees and a silent auction that will help to fundraise for the chamber programs and initiatives, as well as for the local children in need.
Along with the auction the event will be an opportunity for the kids to play games and to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Tree auction
The trees that will be put in the auction are already available for purchase at the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce, said Hewitt. The trees will be purchased by area businesses and organizations, decorated then returned to the Winter Wonderland for auctioning.
The Chamber expects the decorated trees to be delivered to the event location on Dec. 2. The price for a tree is $100 for the chamber members and $125 for the non-members.
Trees are also available online and can be ordered from the chamber by a phone call, said Hewitt, and they can be delivered to the address.
“We are encouraging businesses to get creative, purchase a tree, decorate it and showcase it on their social media platforms leading up to the event to give people a taste of what they can bid on at the Winter Wonderland event,” reads the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce prepared statement.
Along with their tree the customers will receive a suggestion card “Tips for Success” that gives them some ideas on what they can do with the tree.
Trees reflect businesses
Hewitt said some community members like to choose tree decoration themes reflective of their businesses.
“Some of them use their business themes to decorate the trees,” said Hewitt.
In the past some of the participants used lottery tickets to decorate their trees and coupons for goods and services at their business, tickets for sports events, and even little liquor bottles. Some of the participants of the auction just want to decorate their trees pretty.
“Some people just want to decorate it pretty — that’s fine too,” said Hewitt.
Angola Area Chamber of Commerce hopes to sell about 50 Christmas trees this year, and most of them should be bought by the chamber member businesses as the fundraiser is for the chamber and for the children in need in the community.
“This is a fundraiser for the chamber and to help families in need in the community,” said Hewitt.
Last year’s results
Last year’s fundraiser brought the chamber just under $7,000. For the last two years after 2019, when the Chamber did Christmas a tree auction, they had done fundraisers without the auction. This year the event is presented by Cardinal IG, Fremont. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Sponsorships include four bounce houses, such as an inflatable obstacle course and an inflatable dual lane slide for $500, which includes promotion in marketing materials, signage and a booth at the event if desired.
Sponsors are also welcomed to fund floor games for $300 for a game with promotion in marketing materials, signage, and a booth at the event if desired. The available games include Gone Fishing Case Game, Plinko Game, SkeeRoll – Skee Ball Game and TicTacToe Game.
The Angola Area Chamber of Commerce is also still looking for suitable items for the kids’ goodie bags — backpacks sponsored by Wagler & Associates.
If you have any items in your “marketing closets” that you no longer need, please contact the chamber office at 665-3512 or send an email at officeadmin@angolachamber.org, Hewitt said.
“This is An Interactive Winter Themed Fair for Kids & Families and will be open to the public!” invites the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
