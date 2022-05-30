LAKE JAMES — People from across the Midwest and beyond helped set a Guinness World Record for doughnuts sold in an event held Saturday at Tom’s Dounts at the Four Corners on Lake James and Jimmerson Lake.
Hundreds if not thousands of people came to Lake James on Saturday to help make the record, which officially was 8,558 donuts, said Mike Marcotte of Guinness, who was on hand to witness the record.
“You are all officially in the making of this record,” Marcotte said.
And it confirms owner Todd Saylor’s long-held belief that Angola is the “Donut Capital of the World.”
All of this comes after last summer during an event at Tom’s to celebrate the 50th anniversary of what used to be a tiny doughnut shack at the Four Corners founded to Tom Saylor, father of Todd, whose brother Shane also works for the famous doughnut shop that also has a store in Angola on North Wayne Street. At that anniversary event, Angola Mayor Dick Hickman said Tom’s made Angola the doughnut capital of the world.
“Congratulations to the Saylor family as Tom’s Donuts in Angola, IN was declared the Donut Capital of the World today,” Hickman posted on Saturday, “8,558 donuts were made and sold at this location in a 6-hour period. The Guinness Book of World records was on location to certify the results.”
The Guinness World Records said Tom’s Donuts sold 8,558 donuts on Saturday to clinch the world record for the most freshly-made donuts sold in eight hours.
“I have been proclaiming us the doughnut capitol of the world,” Tom’s Donuts’ Todd Saylor told news agencies covering the event.
Tom’s Donuts needed to sell at least 1,700 donuts to set the record and they were able to do that by 8 a.m.
Saylor said he arrived at the shop at 4 a.m. Saturday and people had already started to line up. By the 6 p.m. opening there were more than 300 people in line.
Some people who went to the event reported standing in line more than an hour to be part of history.
The record may be listed in the next edition of the Guinness World Record book available this fall.
And Saylor is already thinking about setting another record.
But for the remainder of Saturday, there was a festival-like atmosphere at Tom’s, with corn hole games, long john-eating contests and lots of family fun. Tom Saylor was on hand, sharing well-wishes with customers and friends and even autographing doughnut boxes for those standing in line.
In the future, there’s talk of holding a doughnut festival in conjunction with Angola Main Street.
