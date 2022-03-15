ANOGLA — The 101 Lake Trust, based in Steuben County, is hosting its 2022 essay contest with a theme of “Water Works.”
The Water Works Essay Contest’s website says, “writers are challenged to pour out their creativity and share their visions of how water can change the landscape or create new things in our world. For example, moving water can erode soil and rock and create a river where one had not existed before. Water can also carry sediment with it and alter the lay of the land. Rain, snow and many human activities can affect how water influences the world around us.”
The 101 Lakes Trust is a nonprofit trust fund and is a branch of the Steuben County Lakes Council.
The contest is open to both children and adults. The first price in each category is $50, second prize is $25 and third is $10.
The Water Works theme is in conjunction with the Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit coming to Carnegie Public Library from May 28 until July 18.
The Smithsonian’s website said the Water/Ways Exhibit, “takes a deep look at this essential component of life on our planet, which powers the environment’s engine, impacts climate and helps shape and sculpt the landscape. Humans and animals rely on water for health, hydration, food supplies, and hygiene.”
Paired with the Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit will be the Steuben County Water/Ways Exhibit.
The local exhibit is being created by the Steuben County Community Foundation, Carnegie Public Library, the Lakes Council and other local groups. It will focus on the seven major water topics affecting Steuben County: geological, natural, watersheds, cultural, economic, recreational and conservation.
After the Smithsonian exhibit is over and the Smithsonian exhibit moves on, the Steuben County Water/Ways portion of the display will be available for local groups to use.
On the 101 Lake Trust’s website it says their mission is, “to protect and enhance Steuben County’s natural and built environment of lakes, rolling hills, streams, and neighborhoods to stimulate and support a sense of community through conservation, management, education, and research.”
Deadline for entry to the Water Works contest is April 15. All submissions and questions must be emailed to Brandy DePriest at brandysd@gmx.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.