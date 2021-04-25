Police pursuit ends in exchange of gunfire
KENDALLVILLE — A traffic stop in Fort Wayne led to a pursuit and ended with gunshots fired between police and a LaOtto man just outside the Johnson Mobile Home Park off Waits Road early Thursday morning.
The suspect, Justin R. Weikel, 40, was transported to an area hospital, according to Indiana State Police Public Information Officer Brian Walker. Weikel’s condition was listed as stable as of 7:55 a.m.
Initial reports indicated Weikel had been shot, but police later said that might not be the case. He was the lone occupant of his vehicle.
No officers or civilians were injured, but an unoccupied DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was struck with gunfire.
Officers from the Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Police Department, Noble County Sheriff’s Department, Kendallville Police Department and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department all were involved in the traffic, stop which occurred at the entrance to Johnson Mobile Home Park, east of Main Street, at approximately 12:15 a.m., Walker said.
“The male suspect immediately began shooting at the officers,” Walker said. “He was firing from inside the vehicle. He fired multiple shots from inside the vehicle. There was an exchange of gunfire from multiple officers.”
Weikel was taken into custody at approximately 1:45 a.m., Walker said.
Region reaches 25% fully vaccinated
INDIANAPOLIS — One in four vaccine-eligible people living in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties has now received a full vaccine regimen and is considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
However, this week the region saw a significant drop in new vaccinations for the first time, suggesting that demand is starting to fade fast.
As of Friday, more than 1.68 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as Indiana also saw a notable dropoff in the number of people being vaccinated.
Local counties had a total of 1,490 first-timers come in for vaccinations this past week, while 2,478 received their second shots to become fully vaccinated.
Both of those numbers are down, with first-timers falling by half from 2,987 last week.
Hamilton schools set to spend $700,000
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday authorized Superintendent Tony Cassel to take the first steps in moving forward with projects that will be paid for by the district’s rainy day fund.
Earlier this year, Cassel advised the board that the district needs to spend down some of its rainy day fund. Cassel said the state likes a school district’s rainy day fund to be around 25% of its education fund. Hamilton’s rainy day fund is 110% of its education fund, Cassel said Monday.
The board approved transferring $700,000 to accounts within the rainy day fund to be spent on various projects. That still will leave $1.4 million in the rainy day fund, Cassel said.
Cassel reviewed four projects on which he would like the board to spend rainy day funds: installation of tennis courts; replacement of the school building’s front door; exterior paving; and replacing the kitchen freezer and refrigerator.
Steel Dynamics reports record quarterly results
FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Monday reported record-setting first-quarter 2021 financial results.
The company listed first-quarter 2021 net sales of $3.5 billion and net income of $431 million, or $2.03 per diluted share.
“The team delivered a tremendous first-quarter performance, achieving record quarterly net sales, operating income and adjusted EBITDA,” said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, president and CEO of Steel Dynamics.
“During the first quarter, steel demand remained robust and product pricing gained momentum across our entire steel platform,” Millett said.
Steel Dynamics operates its original flat roll steel mill southwest of Butler, alongside a New Millennium Building Systems steel fabrication plant. It operates an OmniSource metals recycling station in Auburn.
Auburn hires police officer, firefighter
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department and Fire Department both received approval to hire new employees at Thursday’s meeting of the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety.
The Police Department is hiring Derick Campbell as a patrolman. The department chose Campbell, a former area resident, through a lengthy hiring process.
The Fire Department will employ Cody LaRowe as a new firefighter. He is the son of retired firefighter Chip LaRowe, who still works part-time for the department, Fire Chief Michael VanZile said.
The board gave permission to Auburn City Steakhouse, 203 S. Main St., to expand its outdoor dining area along the 100 block of West 8th Street.
The board also approved a contract to design an extension of the city’s sanitary sewer to C.R. 56 and C.R. 11-A southwest of the city. The sewer line will serve the future DeKalb Humane Society animal shelter.
Two May festivals canceled in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — Give it another couple months.
Last year, festivals scheduled for May were the first on the chopping block as northeast Indiana got used to life under COVID-19 restrictions.
A year out, the situation has vastly changed and improved, but one thing remains the same — May festivals are still off the calendar for now in Kendallville.
Both the Kendallville Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival and the Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association’s Memorial Day concert festival are off again this year.
Both, however, might return a little later this year.
Both bluegrass concert weekends were canceled in 2020 and those cancellations have extended to the first half of 2021, too.
That being said, the bluegrass festival is a twice-annual event in Kendallville, so the organization is looking ahead in hopes that the situation will be cleared up enough to host its typical Labor Day weekend concert.
Noble County honors citizens of two years
KENDALLVILLE — Two years in the making, Friday’s Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet wasn’t your typical banquet.
With a keynote speech from Lt. Gov Suzanne Crouch, an all-virtual livestream format and two years of awards to give out after the COVID-19 pandemic causes last year’s even to be canceled, this year’s event was one for the history books.
In the annual surprise awards — the coveted Citizen of the Year recognitions — the 2020 award went to Kendallville volunteer service power couple Harold and Ellyne Sollenberger, while the 2021 recipient was one Noble County residents have come to know well over the last 13 months, Dr. Terry Gaff.
The Sollenbergers are active in numerous organizations, groups and programs throughout the city.
Gaff has led the county’s response to COVID-19 as the Noble County health officer. He also has been a critical player in Noble Trails Inc., which established the Fishing Line Trail connecting Rome City to Kendallville and is now looking to expand from Kendallville to Avilla, as well as being an active member of the local Rotary Club.
Angola receives $250,000 relief grant
ANGOLA — Angola is one of 80 communities that collectively will receive $18.6 million in federal grant funding through the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs’ COVID-19 Response Grant Program.
Angola’s share will be $250,000, said a Monday news release. This comes after the city was awarded $250,000 through the same grant program last year.
The money Angola will receive will go to a COVID-19 forgivable loan program that the Angola Investment Fund set up last year to help businesses in the city that have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus pay for certain eligible expenses. To date, AIF has provided financial aid to more than 32 local businesses, and it continues to disperse funds.
School board splits over hiring assistance
ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees was split Tuesday on whether to hire Brookston-based Administrator Assistance to potentially help with the hiring of an interim superintendent if needed.
The school district is facing a lawsuit brought by Brent Wilson, its superintendent, alleging his contract, which runs through June 30, was improperly terminated. The civil case is set to go to a jury trial in July.
Four board members — board President Cory Archbold, LeAnn Boots, Brad Gardner and Becky Maggart — voted to utilize Administrator Assistance to hire an interim superintendent to begin July 1. The three board members who voted against it were Kevin Beard, Scott Poor and Mark Ridenour. Poor and Ridenour are retired administrative staff members.
Archbold said the Indiana School Board Association recommended utilizing Administrator Assistance in the event that the district doesn’t find a permanent replacement before Wilson’s contract ends, and that MSD’s legal counsel had said that’s what the district needs to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.