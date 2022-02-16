ANGOLA — Yarn bombing has become a canvas for Deb Blaz.
The Angola High School French teacher and local creative has been a big part of yarn bombing in Angola since its inception.
Yarn Bombing officially returns to Angola today, but the installation started going up — or back up — a week ago. From a dragon to a rainbow to a complete Angola sign, decorations made entirely of yarn are wrapping up out downtown.
Angola yarn bombing started in 2016 when Deb Blaz, author and French teacher at Angola High School, and Colleen Everage, Downtown Angola Coalition president, heard DeKalb County had a yarn bomb trail.
“I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t fun!” Blaz said after Everage thanked her for all her hard work on her creations this year.
While many people participate in the event, for Blaz it has become her personal tableau. Blaz has included two new pieces each year, with a total of 10 pieces for 2022.
“Two have been stolen, unfortunately,” informed Blaz.
Angola yarn bombing’s official dates are from today to March 18.
“My first two pieces were a tuxedo for a light pole, and a covering a trash barrel to look like R2D2 from ‘Star Wars,’” Blaz said
Some pieces have to take a year off as they just are not up to Blaz’s standards. Time and location, (being on a trash container that is used, emptied, etc.,) have taken its toll on Blaz’s pieces.
When asked about her favorite piece, Blaz could not decide.
“That’s like asking me which child is my favorite,” Blaz replied.
“The rainbow (in front of Elemento) is so colorful. I love dragons (at Monument Pizza), and I really like the new bench cover (Steuben County Court House) with its music notes.”
Blaz is trying to place a knit work of art on each section of Angola’s Public Square. Currently, she is working on a bench cover that looks as if you are sitting down on the mouth of a monster.
Angola High School knit and crochet club has made butterflies and flowers for the Angola piece in front of MJ’s Uptown Antiques. Blaz also noted that there is a knitting group that meets at Caleo Café and they put out hats, scarves and mittens for those in need out in Innovation Alley or outside the railings of Caleo Café.
Daniel Moreno of Elemento said Blaz, “goes around doing upkeep” with her needles in hand to repair any of the beautiful yarn works of art that may come loose.
Thus far, Blaz is the only artist making the larger pieces.
“It would be great if more people would do this!” exclaimed Blaz.
Anyone can join the yarn bombings around downtown. The only requirement is to keep the art respectful as it will be on display for the entire community.
If people have any questions or concerns regarding the yarn bombing they can reach out to the Chad Leggett, director of Angola Main Street, whose office is on the second floor of the former Herald Republican building, 45 S. Public Square. He can be reached by email at chadeleggett@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.