ASHLEY — Brightmark Energy is working toward the day when it will start turning waste plastic into fuel and industrial wax by starting to hire its workforce for its first plant in the United States.
“Brightmark Energy is rapidly completing construction of its advanced plastic recycling plant in Steuben County, so the company has begun hiring for all plant positions — both salaried and hourly,” said spokeswoman Jamie Nolan.
The company will be holding a career fair on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the second floor of the Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser St., Ashley.
The company plans to be fully operational in the first quarter of 2021 but will soon start testing machinery and running full test runs by the end of the year. Consequently, the company is starting to bring on staff now.
A drive by the plant that’s being built on land just east of Interstate 69 on the Steuben County side of C.R. 800S shows that much of the outdoor equipment for the facility is in place or being constructed.
A total of 136 full-time manufacturing jobs will be created when all phases of the facility are operational next year.
The company will be seeking employees ranging from materials handlers to a variety of engineers.
The Ashley facility will be the first of its kind to take mixed-waste, single-use plastics and convert them into usable products at commercial scale. The facility will initially convert approximately 100,000 tons of plastics into more than 18 million gallons a year of ultra-low sulfur diesel and naphtha blend stocks and nearly 6 million gallons a year of commercial grade wax in a process that is expected to be 93% efficient.
BP will purchase the fuels produced by the facility, and AM WAX will purchase commercial grade waxes produced in the process.
Brightmark has already explored building more plants in the U.S. as it eyes success in Ashley that will lead to growth. The Ashley plant uses patented technology to take plastics that can’t be recycled and convert them to fuels and wax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.