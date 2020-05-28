ANGOLA — After missing two meetings in a row, the Steuben County Council will be back at it in June when it meets on the 9th.
Typically the Steuben County Council meetings on the second Tuesday of the month. However, the past two months there have not been any emergency appropriations or other business needing its attention. The last meeting was held Feb. 11.
“Since they are only ‘required to meet’ for emergency appropriations, they didn’t have any emergency appropriation requests that needed to be approved,” said Kim Meyers, Steuben County auditor. “I don’t recall a time the council didn’t meet.”
Meyers has advertised that the council has a few additional appropriations to attend to.
The County Council is the fiscal body of the county and serves as a check on the Board of County Commissioners. It fixes the county tax rate, makes appropriations, re-appropriates and transfers funds, adopts annual budgets, incurs county indebtedness, fixes salaries and levies taxes to provide funds for constructing, repairing and remodeling the jail, says the Steuben County website.
It is not yet know if the council will be meeting live, through teleconference or in a virtual setting. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has broken out, the Steuben County Board of Commissioners has been meeting live, with only department heads and employees presenting matters in the commissioners’ room. The public has been allowed to attend the meetings by teleconference.
An agenda for the County Council meeting has yet to be posted to the public. That will most likely occur next week.
