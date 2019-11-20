FREMONT — Six Fremont High School cheerleaders are some of more than 800 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country representing the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida from Thursday through Monday.
The six from Fremont are seniors Alana Dancer, Bree Markel-Rodriquez, Kierstyn Schultz, Trinity Wright, sophomore Sydney Kreis and freshman Mckaylah Wright.
The individuals invited to perform in the parade are part of a select group of 9th to 12th grade captains, co-captains and officers who attended a Varsity Spirit summer camp this summer hosted by Universal Cheerleaders Association, Universal Dance Association, National Cheerleaders Association, National Dance Alliance, United Spirit Association and Urban Cheerleading Experience.
These six varsity cheerleaders will perform in an exclusive pre-parade performance through Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park before of hundreds of fans.
Besides enjoying a sunny trip to Orlando, performers will have the opportunity to meet cheerleaders and dancers from across that nation and enjoy a magical holiday season at Walt Disney World Resort parks.
