ANGOLA — There are two new faces working for Turning Point in Angola these days, but they’re not faces that are new to the world of needing someplace in their lives to make a change.
Shannon Thomas, executive director for Turning Point, has hired program graduates Kristin Ferguson and Shaye Nartker as some of her newest staff members, with Ferguson working as a case manager with people in the house and Nartker working as night staff.
Both were originally from the Noble County area but now call Steuben County home.
Ferguson said she found herself at Turning Point after being arrested for dealing in drugs. When she bonded out of jail, she moved into Turning Point to begin the program to turn her life around.
After being arrested again, she said Thomas spoke on her behalf in court and she was released back to Turning Point.
“I was pregnant at the time,” Ferguson said. “I stayed here, did what I was supposed to do and had my daughter while living here.”
After she successfully finished the program, she was hired by Thomas for her current position.
“Doing case management means I help people with their budgets, make sure they’re doing their chores, working, drug screens, intakes, evictions, make sure they’re attending meetings, help maintain the house,” she said.
Ferguson said she feels people can relate to both herself and Nartker because they’ve both been there before.
Nartker said before coming to Turning Point, she was addicted to meth, came clean, and then relapsed back into the lifestyle.
When she was pregnant with her first child, she knew she couldn’t keep him so she put him up for adoption.
Becoming pregnant again, she knew it was time to get out of the lifestyle and to do better for herself.
“I was so depressed,” she said. “I knew I wanted out of that.”
Nartker said she knew she wouldn’t pass the drug screen when she had her daughter and that the Indiana Department of Child Services would get involved.
“I wanted the help, wanted to be able to raise her,” she said. “If not for Shannon and Turning Point, my daughter would have gone to the state because I had nowhere to go otherwise.”
Nartker said she knew very little about God before coming to Turning Point, but she’s since learned a lot and said she couldn’t be more grateful to everyone there.
“Kristin told me a night staff job was open, and I was so nervous to apply,” she said. “Now I love my job, love the people, love helping.”
Ferguson doesn’t live on the property at Turning Point any longer, but Nartker lives in an apartment on site.
Both agree they really like Steuben County, calling it a good community for those recovering.
The COVID-19 pandemic, said Ferguson, has caused Turning Point to take a hit as far as donations and fundraising are concerned for the year.
Normal fundraisers haven’t been able to take place due to gathering restrictions and other donations from outside haven’t come in like normal.
As a non-profit organization, Turning Point relies on donations from individuals and organizations.
Items always needed include fresh fruits and vegetables, canned goods, pantry staple items, frozen foods, cleaning supplies, laundry soap, paper products, trash bags, office supplies and volunteers. Monetary donations help in paying bills, providing care, shelter and upkeep of the building and its offices as well as providing for those living in the home.
Turning Point is faith-based and serves men, women and families.
Each person entering Turning Point has available to them programs on parenting, budgeting, obtaining a high school equivalent diploma and classes on nutrition. Morning devotions and Bible study are also required.
In the first stage upon arrival, residents obtain employment, get help setting up classes for their HSE if needed, work on getting a driver’s license if needed, write three goals and draft a document for the case manager about what caused them to be homeless.
They then set up a budget, fill out an affordable housing application with Angola Housing Authority and open a bank account.
The second stage includes maintaining employment and a budget, doing 10 hours of community service, taking the HSE exam once studying is complete, complete 10 nutrition classes and five parenting classes, if the resident has children. Two budget classes also have to be completed.
The classes are offered through Purdue Extension and Wells Fargo bank.
Stage three has the resident complete an approved exit plan, obtain transportation if it is needed, have a savings plan and write a summary explaining what has been learned while at Turning Point.
By this point, the resident needs to be able to maintain their own budget.
In 2019, Thomas said Turning Point housed 189 people.
“There is no other facility in Steuben County or the surrounding area that houses homeless families,” she said in a letter she handed out at a recent Angola Common Council meeting.
To contact Thomas or to enquire about donations or volunteering, call 665-9191 or email director@turningpointsteuben.org.
Donations information, including a PayPal link, can be found online at turningpointsteuben.org.
