ANGOLA — The Steuben County United Way recently welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors: Rachel Faulkner and Brent Rupert.
While Faulkner and Rupert bring different experiences, one thing is certain, they love the United Way.
Serving as Cameron Memorial Hospital’s Chief Quality Officer, Faulkner recently moved back to the area. A Fort Wayne native, Faulkner resided in Georgia for a handful of years, where she continued contributing to the United Way. After moving back in 2021, she felt called to do more.
“I just really believe in what they do as far as giving back to the community and I just wanted to become a bigger part of that,” said Faulkner.
Another employee of Cameron, and fellow Board member, heard of Faulkner’s interest in getting involved and put her in contact with Jessica Bird, Executive Director of the Steuben County United Way.
Following a series of emails and phone calls, Bird invited Faulkner to attend a couple of meetings to see the Board’s process. After that, Faulkner knew it was the right fit. Having newly assumed the position, she is looking to lay a foundation for herself and eventually build her goals from that.
“Right now, I’m just really trying to learn about it (United Way) in a different way than I’ve learned about it from the outside. So, I think I’ll know what those goals are later beyond getting more involved and kind of being a bigger advocate for it,” Faulkner said.
She has, however, kept her sights set on two aspects of the organization: the early childhood education sector and advocacy for contributions and donations to the Steuben County United Way.
Faulkner’s position at Cameron has also helped to create a better flow between her position with the hospital and with the United Way.
“Cameron in general is a big supporter of the United Way, so I think it makes sense for me to get involved in that standpoint. We’re involved with some of their Days of Caring activities. So I think that partnership makes sense,” Faulkner said.
Joining Faulkner and bringing the Board’s total to 11 members, Rupert’s passion for service influenced his decision to become more involved.
Coming from the neighboring DeKalb County, Rupert’s family moved to Hamilton in 2021. Prior to moving, he had participated in some popular events held by the United Way of DeKalb County, such as Power of the Purse.
After meeting Bird, his interest in the Steuben County United Way grew.
“I met up with (Bird) and immediately it felt like we had a lot of the same values and everything else and she really has a passion for her job and it just felt right. I always like to help out and do what I can,” Rupert said. “It’s a really good group of people and they do a lot of good things.”
Prioritizing family-centered values, Rupert is most eager to focus his efforts on the children’s scope of the organization.
“They have a lot of programs they help out that involve children and education and things for them (children) to do,” Rupert said. “That, to me, will make your community better in the future, the more you have for them (children), the more opportunities.”
Rupert also hopes for personal growth in the position through getting to know more people. As the owner of Hometown Inspection Services, he looks to bring his work ethic to the Board.
When it comes to organizing events for the Steuben County United Way, Rupert acknowledged the importance of helping with behind the scenes work and coordination. Additionally, he views his role as a way to bring in new perspectives.
“It’s nice to join somewhere that’s not just starting from scratch. You have some seasoned people in there who really share the passion (for the organization),” Rupert said. “(I’m) just trying to get some fresh ideas and fresh eyes on things to grow it (the Steuben County United Way) a little bit more.”
See Faulkner, Rupert and the rest of the Board in action in the Steuben County United Way’s upcoming events, found on their website at unitedwaysteuben.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.