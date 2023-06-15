Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High around 80F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.