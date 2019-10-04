ANGOLA — When Steuben County Commissioners present a request to the Angola Common Council to vacate Gale Street for an expansion of the Steuben County Courthouse on Monday, it is expected that members of the Angola Historic Preservation Commission will be against the idea.
Tuesday, Councilman Dave Martin stopped briefly into the regular meeting of the commission to let them know the vacation request would be on the council’s coming agenda, inviting the commission to attend.
“Although it’s not necessarily a public hearing Monday, we would very much appreciate if your members come,” he said. “We may ask some questions of you if that’s OK if your schedule permits.”
Several commission members spoke up, saying as individuals they don’t like the idea of closing the street or putting the proposed addition that close to the old jail.
“People should attend or must attend or at least want to,” said Commission Member LouAnn Homan.
Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis said the project isn’t one she has a lot of information on, so she directed commission members with more questions to direct them to either Mayor Richard Hickman or Economic Development and Planning Department Head Vivian Likes.
The question of the current courthouse’s designation on the National Register of Historic Places also came into question.
Commission Member Paul Beckwith encouraged everyone to, after the meeting, stand on the steps of city hall and look at the Courthouse and the old jail.
“Ask yourself, what will this addition do,” he said. “Ask yourself what’s that going to look like?”
Beckwith said while he’s no expert in historic preservation, the building is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
“The No. 1 reason for removal from the National Register of Historic Places is the property has ceased to meet criteria for listing because the qualities which cause it to be listed have been lost or restored,” he said. “We are historic preservation, not historic addition.”
In continuing, Beckwith brought up the Courthouse has already been added onto once and that Angola has a locally regulated historic district, which includes Gale Street.
His fear is tacking on the addition could cause the Courthouse to lose its designation.
If you ask Peg Dilbone, county historian and commission member, the green space to the east of the Courthouse was platted by Thomas Gale to be left open for “town business,” not a building or expansion.
The idea to vacate Gale Street was first brought to the Angola Common Council by Commissioner Lynne Liechty in July.
Liechty said she felt like it was the ideal option for a future courthouse expansion that would allow construction of a 30,000-square-foot addition to the existing court house.
The expansion would also take up a portion of the courtyard.
In September, when the commissioners announced they’d be approaching the city to officially have the street vacated, it was said the closing of the street would provide parking and secure access to the addition for transport of detainees from the Steuben County Jail.
If the Common Council approves the request, that will leave only one block of East Gale Street open to traffic between South Wayne and South John streets, a distance of nearly six blocks. Gale was closed to accommodate construction of the new Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Cameron Medical Office Building between Washington and John streets about six years ago.
A committee formed by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners has been studying ways to remedy problems with the Steuben County Courthouse for a number of years. The issues include Americans With Disabilities Act deficiencies, space concerns and security problems, among others.
Estimates for the addition have ranged from about $6.5 million to up to $20 million.
The plan combines the new addition with the old Courthouse. The original Courthouse will continue to be used, regardless of how things proceed.
The Angola Common Council will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
