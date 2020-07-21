Five people arrested
on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Alize M. Degraw, 19, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Kevin D. Ladd, 40, of the 400 block of Brockway Place, Albion, arrested in the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Ryan A. Nalley, 39, of the 5000 block of West C.R. 400N, arrested on a civil warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Danny L. Rhudy Jr., 34, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, arrested in the 5000 block of North S.R. 327, Orland, on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Nikki M. Willis, 25, of the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child
