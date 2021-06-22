Several arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Andrew T. Conrad, 19, of the 26000 block of Fort Meigs Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, was arrested on 300W at Lane 530 Lake James on a charge of misdemeanor minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
• Ryan J. Damron, 21, of the 900 block of East 640N, Fremont, was arrested at the jail on misdemeanor warrants alleging failure to appear and domestic battery and felony warrants alleging failure to appear.
• Jose D. Gonzalez-Perez, 22, of Washington Street, Angola, arrested on Orland Road for a misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Percy P. Love, 72, of the 700 block of Delaware Street, Gary, was arrested on the Toll Road on misdemeanor charges of driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating while intoxicated.
• Victoriano G. Perez, 22, of Lane 350A Big Otter Lake, Fremont, was arrested on North Wayne Street at Hoosier Drive for a misdemeanor charge of operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Natalie A. Smeltzley, 19, of the 5000 block of Guail Canyon Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested on Orland Road and East 300N on misdemeanor charges of minor in possession or consuming alcohol and possessing, producing or distributing false government identification.
• Brett A. Strubel, 25, of the 300 block of East Hardy Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on an arrest warrant.
• Joseph M. Swander, 32, of the 5000 block of North 925E, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Leslie J. Swindell, 41, of the 6000 block of County Road 4, Hamilton, arrested on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Heath A. Thomas, 44, of the 400 block of Bollman Street, Decatur, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of theft.
• Scott Wareing, 60, of the 900 block of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
• Kristina L. Weldon, 38, of the 1100 block of East 625N, Fremont, arrested in the 1900 block of South 300W on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 years old.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.