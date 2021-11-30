ANGOLA — The toboggan slide at Pokagon State Park is featured in the new book “The Bucket List North America — 1,000 Adventures Big and Small.”
The Pokagon toboggan slide, which opened for the season last week, is one of five Indiana sites listed in the book.
“The Bucket List North America” is one of many bucket list books that guide travelers. Many of them can be found on Amazon.
In a prepared statement, authors Paul Oswell and Kath Stathers said, “Inside this treasure trove of adventures you’ll find a dazzling array of travel experiences to put on your ultimate North American bucket list. With full-color photography and themed entries, this list of 1,000 carefully researched activities includes something for everyone.”
The toboggan slide’s inclusion in the book started out with an inquiry from Sathers, said Janet Hartsuff, Steuben County Tourism Bureau communications manager.
“Kath Stathers reached out to the Steuben County Tourism Bureau in March and requested information as well as photos of the toboggan,” Hartsuff said. “We were happy to provide her with info and a full-color photograph of the toboggan is featured on page 131. This is great exposure for Pokagon State Park and the county.”
There are only five spots listed from Indiana in the book. Each description in the book is relatively short and not all include photos. The toboggan slide description includes a photo provided by the Tourism Bureau. It is the only Indiana photo included in the book.
The 416-page book is available for purchase on Amazon. Its suggested retail price is $35. It was published by Universe Press and was released just in time for the holidays, on Nov. 23.
