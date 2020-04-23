Safe Haven Baby Boxes aspires to be the top safe haven organization in America offering on-line training and safe haven location signs to fire stations and hospitals at no cost.
Safe Haven locations in all states, including Indiana, are eligible for these signs and training.
There is a Safe Haven Baby Box located in Angola at the Angole Fire Department, 202 W. Gilmore St.
Over the past five years, SHBB has donated hundreds of hours of training to locations in multiple states and thousands of dollars in signs to locations.
The organization offers signs to all locations, including those that do not have a Safe Haven Baby Box. The signs provide a mother in crisis resources, clarity, and assurance of her rights to a safe haven surrender.
SHBB Founder Monica Kelsey said, “Educating first responders about the safe haven law and how to handle safe surrenders is a vital part of our program since we are encouraging women they can surrender without fear of prosecution and judgement.”
The Safe Haven Baby Boxes National Safe Haven Crisis Hotline number, 1-866-99BABY1, is included on the signs and connects callers directly to a licensed crisis counselor who can provide support, information about the state safe haven law and other potential options such as adoption and parenting.
More than 70 safe haven surrenders have resulted from calls to the National Safe Haven Crisis Hotline just in the last four years. The hotline has received more than 5,000 calls nationwide and from Canada in the last four years and is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Online training is currently available due to the restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. Safe Haven Baby Boxes representatives are also available to schedule remote live training sessions.
For more information and to request signs and training, please call 888-742-2133 or email at shbb@safehavenbabyboxes.com.
