BRUSHIE PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights Community Schools has become the first school district serving Steuben County school children to close over COVID-19, it was announced Saturday.
Superintendent Jeff Reed announced the school would have a two-hour delay Monday then would be in session. At the end of the day, school will be dismissed from Tuesday until April 10. Part of that time frame, March 30 to April 3, is spring break.
“I appreciate your patience this past week as we have been dealing with this unusual circumstance. I understand this closure could create childcare issues for you as parents, however, I feel that this is in the best interest for the health and safety of our students. Any additional information will be posted on our website, social media sites, and school messenger,” Reed said in a letter posted on the school’s website and social media pages.
On Thursday, Gov. Eric Holcomb granted a 20-day waiver for schools that decide to close due to COVID-19. Prairie Heights will be missing nine school days and therefore has 11 remaining under the waiver, if needed.
The final student day remains Friday, May 29.
Monday’s schedule allows staff and faculty to prepare educational materials to send home with students, Reed said. Prairie Heights does not employ learning.
Monday’s schedule will also allow students to collect any belongings they might need during their time away from school.
There have not been any reported coronavirus cases reported in the Prairie Heights community, though two students were told to stay home due to potential exposure with a person who may have had the virus.
No COVID-19 cases have been reported in Steuben and LaGrange counties that the district covers. Three townships in Steuben and two in LaGrange make up the district.
No other schools serving Steuben County have decided to close due to coronavirus.
